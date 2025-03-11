X!

European public broadcasters launch joint trusted news portal

News
YEP News.
YEP News. Source: EBU
News

YEP News, a new multilingual news platform officially launched Tuesday, aims to provide trusted journalism from European public service media. By leveraging AI alongside human oversight, it curates and translates news stories into five major European languages, making quality journalism more accessible. Built on the success of A European Perspective (AEP), YEP News helps audiences navigate an increasingly fragmented media landscape.

"YEP News helps us see the world — and our shared challenges — through a fresh lens. Often, solutions lie just across the border. By breaking down borders and language barriers, YEP News serves as a hub for reliable information, powered by cutting-edge technology," said Wouter Gekiere, AISBL EBU-UER managing director.

An ERR News article displayed in several languages on YEP News. Source: EBU

Liz Corbin, EBU's director of news, said that "public service media organizations are 100 percent focused on making sure the news you need to know reaches as many people as possible. YEP News sits at the cutting edge of this — bringing journalism and technology together to help audiences use and benefit from AI-driven tools in a safe environment. By uniting trusted news sources, YEP News is responding to the public's demand to have easy access to different perspectives and to get maximum value from the media organizations they help fund. In a complex media ecosystem, YEP News just made getting the real story a little bit easier."  

Currently, eleven public service media and organizations contribute to YEP News, with more set to join. The platform builds on the successful AEP Digital News Platform, launched in 2021 and co-funded by the European Union.

Learn more by visiting YEP News and reading about the A European Perspective.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: EBU

