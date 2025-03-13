X!

Estonia to move for postponing ETS2 regulation

News
Yoko Alender.
Yoko Alender. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Climate is set to begin negotiations with European Union member states to postpone the implementation of the second emissions trading system (ETS2) for building and road transport fuels. Additionally, Estonia is prepared to seek the cancellation of ETS2 altogether.

Climate Minister Yoko Alender (Reform) stated that Estonia supports the European Union's climate goals but emphasizes the importance of ensuring that new measures take into account the economic and social realities of each member state. She added that when the directive was approved, the full impact of the war was not yet well understood.

"Estonia aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and move toward climate neutrality, but we must do so with effective measures that do not place households and businesses under disproportionately high pressure, especially given today's security situation," Alender said.

The minister added that before implementing the system in the building and transport sectors, the government wants to reassess existing investments and support measures to mitigate potential price increases and ensure that people and businesses have sufficient alternatives. This includes adopting energy-efficient solutions and improving access to sustainable transportation options.

"Implementing ETS2 would help us reduce emissions by less than 0.1 percent. Instead, we should direct investments toward developing public transport and improving connections between major cities and surrounding municipalities," the minister stated.

The aim of ETS2 is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the building and road transport sectors, but its implementation has proven complex and economically burdensome. Nearly half of EU member states, including Estonia, have not yet adopted the directive, as they have struggled to find viable solutions with lower administrative burdens.

The Czech Republic and Poland have initiated discussions at the EU level to postpone ETS2 implementation. Any amendment to the directive would require a proposal from the European Commission and the support of a majority of member states for approval.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Write with us!

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:21

Madis Kallas: Everyone should look in the mirror in coalition collapse aftermath

15:51

Estonia to move for postponing ETS2 regulation

15:21

The mystery of Tallinn's 'CTAH' graffiti outbreak

14:43

Afghanistan veterans struggling with PTSD expect more support from EDF

14:28

Estonian handball team loses at home to Lithuania in euros qualifier

14:14

More than a few would like to ally with treason defendant for local elections

13:53

Prime minister: Higher VAT rate here to stay

13:50

Pastor's community cafe in Martna keeping local cemetery caretaker employed

13:21

Main part of Estonia's Rail Baltica line to be built by two consortiums

12:48

Parempoolsed now have more members than Eesti 200

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

12.03

Most residents already moved out of Tartu's sinking apartment building

12.03

US Secretary of State Rubio signs order to continue military financing to Baltics

11.03

Tallinn fines Ridango over public transport e-system failures

08:49

Number of NATO and Russian planes over Baltic Sea at the same time

12.03

Britain's Prince William to visit Estonia next week

12.03

Innocent-looking balloons in the service of a hostile neighbor

12.03

Sub-zero temperatures and snowfall in places as winter makes comeback in Estonia

11.03

Estonian Defense Forces and Rescue Board receive new armored vehicles

COLLABORATIVE EUROPEAN NEWS PORTAL STARTS

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo