X!

Documentary shines light on little-known Soviet evacuation maritime disaster

News
A still from
A still from "Lahkumine Tallinnast. 1941". Source: Kaader filmist
News

A new documentary tells the little-known story of the 1941 evacuation of Soviet troops from Estonia which became one of history's largest maritime disasters and left approximately 15,000 dead as the German army advanced.

Jaak Kilmi and Kiur Aarma's historical documentary "Lahkumine Tallinnast. 1941" (Leaving Tallinn. 1941) tells the story of the Juminda Battle, which involved the Soviet evacuation from Tallinn.

In the face of the advancing German forces, the Red Army began evacuating Tallinn on August 27, 1941 in the direction of Kronstadt in Russia. Approximately 30,000 people, including survivors of the Red Army units defending Tallinn, fleeing communists, enlisted soldiers, and civilian evacuees were packed onto more than 200 ships.

Over the subsequent hours and days, 60 of those ships either hit mines that the Finns and Germans had laid along the Northern Estonian coast, were torpedoed or were bombed from the air. An estimated 15,000 evacuees died.

The Juminda Battle claimed more lives than Pearl Harbor or Dunkirk but is relatively unknown today.

"There are complex political reasons for this, but in short, it remained untold because, after the war and all these events, there was no one left to tell it. Those who 'won' this battle — the German-Finnish alliance — kept silent, while those who lost did not make a big deal out of it, and there simply were no other storytellers," Aarma told Monday's "Ringvaade." "Not many people know that such a major historical event happened right on our doorstep."

In 1941, the Soviet authorities, fleeing the advancing German forces, carried out a rushed and chaotic evacuation of Tallinn.

"Basically, they picked up everything that could float and sent it toward Leningrad, but at the same time, the Finns and Germans had built a trap along the route, and that trap snapped shut," Aarma said.

He compared the situation at the time to a scene from a Tarantino film. "A saloon scene where there are five characters, each with a revolver in both hands, all pointed at one another. There were Finns, Germans, Estonians, Red Estonians, Russians, and none of them trusted each other — in that situation, everyone was against everyone else."

"According to various estimates, about 15,000 people perished out of the approximately 40,000 evacuees placed on 200 ships. The ships were trapped near the Juminda Peninsula, caught in a minefield laid by the Finns and Germans," Kilmi recounted.

Many Estonians on board were not there voluntarily. "These were forcibly conscripted young boys, 19- to 20-year-olds, Estonian sailors who just happened to be on the ships they were on, whether it was a cargo ship or a former passenger vessel," Aarma noted.

The evacuation also involved two iconic vessels for Estonians, the icebreaker Suur Tõll and the submarine Lembitu.

"Suur Tõll led the evacuation convoy. The convoy stretched 50 kilometers long. Suur Tõll was used as a shield at the front, and it was pure luck and fate's mercy that it did not hit a mine," Kilmi said.

Premiered at Docpoint, "Lahkumine Tallinnast. 1941" will hit theaters at the end of the week.

It can be viewed with English subtitles on March 21 and 25. More info here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Helen Wright

Source: Ringvaade

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

All volumes of 'Truth and Justice' to appear in English for the first time next year

16:06

Foreign ministry to create €3 million portal to promote Estonian exports

15:32

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

15:13

Prime minister: Defense spending likely to exceed 5% of GDP in coming years

15:11

8 EU countries submit joint UN complaint over Russian satellite sabotage

15:01

Pipes not flushed nor measurements taken before Kuressaare water pollution

14:51

Kerr Kriisa making injury progress but out for Wildcats for rest of season

14:36

Documentary shines light on little-known Soviet evacuation maritime disaster

14:28

Sauli Niinistö to ERR: Europe must cover gaps if US scales down regional security

12:52

Striker ahead of first two world cup qualifiers: Israel, Moldova both manageable

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15.03

Shift to AI spells end of an era for speed cameras in Estonia

10:45

Baltics, Poland planning to leave anti-personnel landmines ban convention Updated

16.03

Tommy Cash releases new 'Espresso Macchiato' video

13.03

The mystery of Tallinn's 'CTAH' graffiti outbreak

17.03

Record budget revenue driven by preemptive profit distribution, tax hike

08:33

State planning nationwide surveillance network, raising privacy and data concerns

17.03

Spring street dust caused mainly by studded tires

15:32

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo