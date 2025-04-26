X!

Estonia plans to build new icebreaker to replace aging vessel

The Tarmo is 60 years old now.
The Tarmo is 60 years old now.
The state plans to build a new icebreaker to replace a 60-year-old vessel in a joint Estonian-Finnish project, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. Critics argue that a warming climate means there is little need for a new icebreaker.

The aging Tarmo will end its service in 2028, and the state plans to replace it.

Estonia currently has three icebreakers for winter operations: the Botnica, the EVA 316, and the Tarmo.

The Finnish-Estonian project will also keep waterways open during icier winters. Each ship, regardless of its flag, pays a waterway fee when entering Estonian waters.

These fees amounted to around €20 million up to 2019, Kristjan Truu, director of the Transport Administration's (Transpordiamet) maritime services department, said. The fees cover the cost of icebreakers, so taxpayer funds are not used. However, due to a series of mild winters, the Tarmo has had little work in recent years, raising questions about the need for a replacement.

For example, the Estonian state's newest icebreaker, the Botnica, has been needed for icebreaking work only about once every two years over the past 15 years. The Tarmo has been even more underutilized.

The Botnica's captain, Indrek Kivi, said: "Half of the years have been such that icebreaker assistance was needed around Sillamäe and Kunda. But half have been so warm that no ice formed, and if it did, it was so light that an icebreaker wasn't needed."

Truu conceded: "Over the next couple of decades, the number of colder winters is declining. Winters with significant ice cover in the Gulf of Finland or the Gulf of Riga are falling."

However, dual-use capabilities will make the planned new ship viable, Truu added. "Based on the icebreaking study, the cost estimate is around €100–120 million. For Estonia, it's more reasonable to have a multi-functional ship that can handle ice-breaking, oil spill responses, scientific research, and other important state functions."

Icebreaking costs around €5 million annually from 2020 to 2022, rising to €6 million recently due to readiness costs.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

