X!

Tallinn launches new program to improve safety around city's schools

News
Students preparing to take an exam at an Estonian school. Photo is illustrative.
Students preparing to take an exam at an Estonian school. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Tallinn is launching the "Ohutu koolitee" ("Safe School Route") program to make the streets around every school in the city safer and more supportive of independent mobility for children. The initiative also aims to enhance the overall quality of the surrounding urban space to encourage children to walk more and spend more time outdoors.

According to a City of Tallinn press release, this year, two school areas in the Estonian capital will be completely redesigned, with improvements made at around 17 more schools with the aim of positively impacting the school journeys of nearly a quarter of all students.

According to data from the National Institute for Health Development, a large proportion of students in grades 1–7 in Tallinn already commute to school independently – mostly on foot (38 percent) or by public transport (31 percent).

Of the children brought to school by car (37percent), nearly half (17 percent) return home on their own after lessons. However, many school surroundings are still unsafe for walking and cycling. Key issues include the safety of pedestrian crossings, lack of designated pedestrian space, and insufficient drop-off areas for those who need to arrive by car. More broadly, a lack of diverse outdoor activity areas around schools is also a concern.

"Independent movement and outdoor play are proven to help prevent a wide range of health problems," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE)

"Research shows that children in Estonia face increasing challenges with obesity, anxiety, and depression. Supporting independent active mobility is an effective preventative tool, and adapting school surroundings is a way to reach large numbers of children simultaneously," she added.

The first upgrades have been designed for Mahtra Basic School and Mustamäe High School, focusing on creating safe and welcoming pedestrian access routes from public transport stops to the school gates.

In addition, over the past six months, traffic safety measures have been improved In the vicinity of 17 different schools. These include safer crosswalks, new speed bumps, narrowed intersections, and clearly marked school routes. Drop-off points for parents' cars are also being established at a safe distance from school entrances – making the immediate school area safer and encouraging even those arriving by car to walk a short distance.

"We're using measures that allow us to swiftly implement and test various traffic management solutions before full-scale street reconstruction," said Leene Korp, project manager for the Safe School Route at the Tallinn Urban Planning Department,

"This way, when larger investments are made in the future, we'll be better informed by real experience and know what works best," Korp continued.

According to the press release, this year, the work carried out under the Safe School Route program is expected to improve the surroundings of schools attended by nearly a quarter of Tallinn's students. The long-term goal is to gradually upgrade the street environment around every school in the city over the coming years.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Government's new economic advisory council to focus on regulation

19:50

Tallinn launches new program to improve safety around city's schools

19:40

Milky Chance and Mura Masa among first artists confirmed for Latvia's Positivus festival

19:35

Riigikogu committee wants constitutional amendment on voting rights as matter of urgency

19:00

Elliott Erwitt retrospective exhibition to open in Tallinn this spring

18:37

Finance minister: I wouldn't talk about cuts but postponing dreams

18:08

Sten Tikerpe: Police sliding into dystopia under aegis of efficiency

17:26

Finnish volunteers in Estonia join Defense League amid Russia's Ukraine aggression

17:24

Two major roadbuilding projects postponed

16:41

Kevin Saar sixth in US ATV Motocross standings after round two

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15:32

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

10:45

Baltics, Poland planning to leave anti-personnel landmines ban convention Updated

15.03

Shift to AI spells end of an era for speed cameras in Estonia

17:26

Finnish volunteers in Estonia join Defense League amid Russia's Ukraine aggression

16.03

Tommy Cash releases new 'Espresso Macchiato' video

08:33

State planning nationwide surveillance network, raising privacy and data concerns

13.03

The mystery of Tallinn's 'CTAH' graffiti outbreak

17.03

Spring street dust caused mainly by studded tires

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo