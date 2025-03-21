Kalev Yacht Club marina building wins Concrete Building of the Year award

The Kalev Yacht Club marina building was crowned the best concrete building of 2024 at a ceremony in the Film Museum this week.

The jury said the structure in Tallinn's Pirita is "a building made with love – and you can feel it in every detail."

"When casting the concrete elements of the marina building, old sails from club members were used, giving them a new life and embedding their patterns into the concrete. This is how the unique 'sail concrete' was born – a material that perfectly suits the marina building both in concept and aesthetics," it said.

Jury chairman Aadu Kana: ''Sail concrete' is not merely a visual effect; the history of each sail is embedded in the concrete. Its shimmering surface, marked by seams and folds, carries memories of storms and sailors' adventures. Every centimeter of adhesive tape tells a story of a sail being repaired in the midst of a raging storm."

Keila Song Festival Grounds. Source: Tõnu Tunnel

A special award was handed to the Keila Song Festival Grounds, which the jury called "The most imaginative and playful architectural design in the competition."

"A great example of how a visionary client, talented architects, and a dedicated builder can create a top-tier result,"

This year the competition received 12 works. Submission was open to concrete buildings and structures and procedures within buildings that were handed over to the contractor within 2024.

The Concrete Building of the Year competition, organized for the twenty-fifth time this year, highlights how concrete can be used as a building material. The jury consisted of representatives from Estonian construction associations.

--

