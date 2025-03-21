X!

Kalev Yacht Club marina building wins Concrete Building of the Year award

News
Kalev Yacht Club marina building.
Kalev Yacht Club marina building. Source: Karl Kasepõld
News

The Kalev Yacht Club marina building was crowned the best concrete building of 2024 at a ceremony in the Film Museum this week.

The jury said the structure in Tallinn's Pirita is "a building made with love – and you can feel it in every detail."

"When casting the concrete elements of the marina building, old sails from club members were used, giving them a new life and embedding their patterns into the concrete. This is how the unique 'sail concrete' was born – a material that perfectly suits the marina building both in concept and aesthetics," it said.

Jury chairman Aadu Kana: ''Sail concrete' is not merely a visual effect; the history of each sail is embedded in the concrete. Its shimmering surface, marked by seams and folds, carries memories of storms and sailors' adventures. Every centimeter of adhesive tape tells a story of a sail being repaired in the midst of a raging storm."

Keila Song Festival Grounds. Source: Tõnu Tunnel

A special award was handed to the Keila Song Festival Grounds, which the jury called "The most imaginative and playful architectural design in the competition."

"A great example of how a visionary client, talented architects, and a dedicated builder can create a top-tier result,"

This year the competition received 12 works. Submission was open to concrete buildings and structures and procedures within buildings that were handed over to the contractor within 2024.

The Concrete Building of the Year competition, organized for the twenty-fifth time this year, highlights how concrete can be used as a building material. The jury consisted of representatives from Estonian construction associations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:22

Viljandi residents push back against planned city center paid parking

12:55

Kalev Yacht Club marina building wins Concrete Building of the Year award

12:44

Gallery: Prince William meets UK and Estonian troops at Tapa military base

12:30

Feature | 'An essential part of Europe': Art, culture and why Belarus is not Russia

11:55

Unions call on coalition to ensure equal treatment for migrant workers

11:18

MP dismisses committee questions on recycling companies' €39 million EU subsidy

10:55

Gallery: Turi celebrates start of spring

10:25

Demographic changes may mean more women needed in Estonia's military

09:53

Defense ministry secretary general's salary reforms come at sensitive time

09:30

Reform sees support boost after government change

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.03

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

20.03

Gallery: Prince William makes first official visit to Estonia Updated

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

20.03

Ministers: Allied presence in Ukraine will not change NATO's eastern flank deployment Updated

20.03

Bruno the toller crowned Estonia's most beautiful dog

20.03

South Korea opens embassy in Tallinn

20.03

Kaja Kallas: EU countries with high debt burdens do not support joint loans for defense

20.03

Estonia to stop recognizing non-biometric Russian passports

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo