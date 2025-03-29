X!

Gallery: Partial solar eclipse observed over Estonia

News
The partial solar eclipse being viewed from the roof of the Tallinna Nõmme hobby school, Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Open gallery
18 photos
News

A hobby school in Tallinn held an observation session for Saturday's partial solar eclipse, visible in Estonia.

The eclipse could be observed from around noon Saturday, and the Tallinna Nõmme hobby school set up solar telescopes for those interested in observing, and other safe equipment such as specially designed but inexpensive eclipse-watching darkened glasses, was used.

During the event the moon's orbit passed between the relative trajectories of the sun and the earth, causing a part-eclipse, i.e., the sun was not wholly obscured by the lunar disc.

In Estonia, the eclipse covered up to 16 percent of the sun's diameter, and the phenomenon could be observed to varying extents across a large portion of the northern hemisphere.

The next total solar eclipse will not be visible in Estonia until October 2126, but all is not lost for those who wish to see one in their lifetimes.

For instance, only next year, in August 2026, a total eclipse will be visible from the Iberian peninsula.

Partial eclipses worldwide are not especially uncommon, taking place approximately every six months, during the eclipse season in its new moon phase, which is when the Moon's orbital plane is closest to the plane of Earth's orbit.

However, unlike lunar eclipses, when the moon moves inside the earth's shadow and can be viewed anywhere where it is nighttime, solar eclipses can only be seen from a relatively small portion of the earth's surface in any given case.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Gallery: Partial solar eclipse observed over Estonia

14:32

Meelis Oidsalu: Trump's fingerprints all over US annual threat assessment

13:34

Tallinn-Tartu rail line work temporarily changes schedules

12:24

Riigikogu parties may be stonewalling the Social Democrats

10:44

Estonia's farms taking steps to prevent foot-and-mouth arrival

09:58

Sander Raieste's Baskonia fall short of EuroLeague playoffs

09:07

Niina Petrõkina skates to highest-ever world championship finish for Estonia

08:54

Clocks go forward one hour in Estonia, EU early Sunday morning

28.03

Former education minister: First degree should remain tuition-free

28.03

Wolt, Bolt say not responsible for unroadworthy courier vehicles

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

25.03

Partial solar eclipse visible in Estonia on Saturday

27.03

UK daily: Fears in Estonia over downsized British troop deployment

28.03

Wolt, Bolt say not responsible for unroadworthy courier vehicles

28.03

Estonian couple concerned over SEB bank transfers documentation request

26.03

Estonia amends Constitution to strip Russian, Belarusian citizens of right to vote

28.03

Former education minister: First degree should remain tuition-free

28.03

Narva politicians fear local election impact after Russian citizens' vote ban

28.03

Isamaa only opposition party to support sending Estonian troops to Ukraine

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo