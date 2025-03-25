Partial solar eclipse visible in Estonia on Saturday

On Saturday (March 29) around midday, a large portion of the Northern Hemisphere's population will be able to see a partial solar eclipse. From Estonia, the Moon will cover up to 16 percent of the Sun's diameter.

"With such a small percentage, nature will not become significantly darker — at least half of the Sun's diameter would need to be covered for that. Of course, this should not be observed with the naked eye, and even regular sunglasses are not sufficient," said astrophysicist Laurits Leedjärv from the Tartu Observatory.

For safe viewing, one could use a soot-darkened glass, an old CD, or a regular dark but partially transparent piece of plastic.

Similar to total solar eclipses, partial eclipses occur due to changes in the relative positions of the Earth, Moon, and Sun. A total eclipse requires nearly perfect alignment of the three celestial bodies, whereas a partial eclipse occurs with a lesser degree of alignment. As a result, partial eclipses can be seen somewhere in the world multiple times a year, while total eclipses occur on average every 18 months.

In Tallinn, the eclipse on March 29 will last for about an hour and a half. The Moon's shadow will begin to cover the Sun at 12:51 p.m., with the eclipse reaching its maximum at 1:37 p.m. The shadow will then recede at 2:23 p.m.

To make the event more interesting, Leedjärv suggests looking for signs of solar activity, such as sunspots. However, it is not possible to see these with the naked eye. "At the edge of the shadow, in very good conditions, one might see prominences and solar flares, but this requires a more powerful magnifying instrument," the astrophysicist noted.

On Saturday, an observation will be held near the Old Observatory on Toomemägi.

The next total solar eclipse visible in Estonia will occur in October 2126. "If someone wants to see one sooner, the next total eclipse is not too far away in time or distance — it will occur in August 2026 in Spain and partially in Portugal," Leedjärv added.

