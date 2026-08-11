The Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak this week

On the night leading into Thursday, observers in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to watch the peak of the Perseid meteor shower: in the best conditions, 50 to 100 meteors may be seen per hour. On the same evening, Estonia will also witness a partial solar eclipse .

This year, August nights offer an exceptional spectacle: a rare parade of six planets, a solar eclipse, and the Perseid meteor shower all occur around the same time. The fireworks of warm summer nights reach their peak on Wednesday night into Thursday. According to NASA, ideal conditions can produce 50–100 meteors per hour.

In Estonia, expectations should be more modest due to geographical factors. On one hand, the radiant — the point in the sky from which meteors appear to originate — stays relatively high. On the other hand, Estonia still does not get fully dark at night, and astronomical twilight lasts all night. This means the Estonian sky will mostly reveal only the brighter flashes and larger fireballs, known as bolides.

Away from light pollution

Astronomically speaking, so‑called falling stars are actually cosmic debris. Each year, Earth passes through regions of its orbit where comets or asteroids have left behind large clouds of dust. These tiny particles rush into Earth's atmosphere at tremendous speed, begin to vaporize due to extreme temperatures, and create the familiar streaks of light seen by observers.

The Perseids originate from comet 109P/Swift‑Tuttle — a massive icy dust ball that orbits the Sun every 133 years. It will next pass near Earth in 2125. Humanity has admired this comet's dust trail in the sky for more than 2,000 years.

The Perseids are considered the most anticipated meteor shower of the year for several reasons. First, they are known for very bright fireballs. Second, warm summer weather makes observing comfortable, unlike winter meteor showers. This year, conditions are especially favorable because the peak coincides with a new moon, meaning meteors do not have to compete with moonlight.

For the best viewing experience, head outdoors after darkness falls. Light pollution brightens the sky and hides weaker flashes. Scientists recommend finding a clear, dark location far from city lights.

The densest meteor activity will be visible from midnight to dawn on the night leading into Thursday. Human eyes need time to adjust to darkness: astronomers advise giving your eyes at least half an hour and avoiding all light sources. Even a quick glance at a bright screen resets your night vision instantly.

For targeted viewing, lie on your back. Astronomer Zach Vanderbosch of the McDonald Observatory in Texas suggests choosing one area of the sky and keeping your gaze fixed there. After adjusting to the dark, the eye will catch even quick flashes out of the corner of your vision.

A good year for skywatching

In Estonia, August nights are already long and dark enough for skywatching. The northern location offers an advantage, as the constellation Perseus — which gives the Perseids their name — rises above the horizon relatively early. Local amateur astronomers recommend dressing warmly for the night: a sleeping mat or blankets help protect against ground moisture and cold.

When watching falling stars, it is worth remembering that the dust particles causing them are usually the size of a tiny grain of sand. Despite their small mass, enormous kinetic energy is released when they enter the atmosphere. Larger particles, about the size of a pea, can leave a glowing smoke trail in the sky for several seconds.

Annual observations give scientists important information: the density and distribution of particles in the meteor stream help refine models of comet fragmentation. Dust trails are not evenly distributed in space, and denser clouds along the orbit provide valuable insight into the movement of cosmic material.

As mentioned, Estonia will also see a partial solar eclipse on 12 August. In Tallinn, the astronomical event begins at 20:02. The partial eclipse reaches its maximum at 20:53, when the Sun resembles a thin crescent. The entire event lasts one hour and 18 minutes, ending at 21:19 as the Sun dips below the horizon.

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