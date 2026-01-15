What exciting celestial phenomena are in store for 2026?

Last year, astronomy enthusiasts in Estonia had the chance to witness both a total lunar eclipse and the northern lights in the night sky. But what celestial events can we look forward to this year? Mario Mars, astronomer and program director at the Tallinn Observatory, has the answer.

Solar activity remains high for the fifth year in a row, which means that in 2026, we can once again expect plenty of northern lights, just as in recent years. However, because the amount of material ejected from our parent star is unpredictable, we cannot say exactly when larger geomagnetic storms or vivid aurora displays will occur. To stay informed, one should monitor changes in solar activity — websites like spaceweather.com are a useful resource. To see the northern lights, look toward the northern sky.

On the other hand, we have a relatively clear idea of when the sky will be filled with more meteors than usual. The year's most active meteor showers are the Quadrantids (December 28 – January 12), Perseids (July 17 – August 24), and Geminids (December 4–20), each of which can produce more than 100 shooting stars per hour at their peak.

Other impressive meteor showers include the Eta Aquariids in early May, the Orionids in the second half of October, the Leonids in mid-November and the Ursids around the winter solstice. To observe meteors, simply look up at the sky after midnight.

Planetary parade

The first celestial objects that even beginner astronomy enthusiasts can easily spot are the planets. The best time to observe the outer planets is during their opposition to Earth when they align with the Sun and Earth on the same side of the solar system. For example, Jupiter will be in opposition on January 10, making January nights ideal for observing the largest planet in our solar system.

Other oppositions to look forward to this year include Neptune on September 26, Saturn on October 4 and Uranus on November 26. Mars won't be well-positioned for observation this year, as its oppositions occur every two years. The next one will take place on February 19, 2027. Still, by December, Mars will begin to appear in the night sky around midnight, growing brighter as the month progresses.

The inner planets — Mercury and Venus — are best viewed when they are as far from the Sun's disk as possible. Mercury will be clearly visible in the morning sky on February 19, June 15 and October 12 and in the evening sky on April 3, August 2 and November 20.

If skies are cloudy on the optimal viewing date, the planet can still be seen reasonably well within a week before or after. Mercury stays relatively low on the horizon. Venus, by contrast, stands out as an exceptionally bright star-like object in the sky and is known as the "Morning Star" or "Evening Star," depending on when it appears. It will be well visible in the mornings for several weeks before and after August 15 and in the evening sky on January 3, 2027.

One of the year's major celestial events is the planetary parade, when multiple planets are visible at once. These nights tend to draw large crowds to observation evenings at the Tallinn Observatory. This year's parade will occur during the third week of February — also the eighth week of the year — when six planets will be visible at the same time: Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Another must-see event is the close conjunction of Jupiter and Venus on the evening of June 8, shortly after sunset. These types of conjunctions occur approximately once every three years.

On the evening of August 12, starting at 8:02 p.m., a partial solar eclipse will take place. The Moon will cover about 80 percent of the Sun. This will be a particularly interesting eclipse, as its maximum phase occurs just before sunset. In Estonia, the eclipse will last a total of 1 hour and 17 minutes. Those wishing to experience a total eclipse will need to travel to northern Spain.

Lastly, if weather conditions are favorable, a second eclipse will be visible later that same month — a lunar eclipse on August 28. It will begin at 4:23 a.m. and will end before its midpoint as the Moon sets at 6:12 a.m.

Wishing you delightful moments under the stars!

--

