Starlink 'trains' spotted over Estonia, mistaken for UFOs

"UFOs" or "shooting stars" recently reported spotted in Estonia's night sky are in fact Starlink satellite trains, Tartu Postimees said .

The satellites are new additions to SpaceX's Starlink network, which aims to provide high‑speed internet access globally, and brings nearly 10,000 satellites in low orbit and new launches taking place at least twice a week the paper reporetd.

After launch, the satellites remain closely grouped in a line, as the name suggests, but once they reach their operational altitude, they disperse and become ordinary faint points of light.

Enthusiasts can track when the next "string of pearls" will be visible over their location using apps like Satellite Tracker.

There are nearly 10,000 satellites in relatively low orbit (300–500 kilometers altitude), the paper said, plus GPS and other satellites which orbit much further from the earth.

The Elon Musk-founded SpaceX's Starlink is a satellite‑based internet service designed to bring connectivity to remote areas, crisis zones and places where cable internet does not reach, using a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit.

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