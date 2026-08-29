X!

Starlink 'trains' spotted over Estonia, mistaken for UFOs

News
A Starlink 'train' photographed in New Zealand.
A Starlink 'train' photographed in New Zealand. Source: Screenshot
News

"UFOs" or "shooting stars" recently reported spotted in Estonia's night sky are in fact Starlink satellite trains, Tartu Postimees said.

The satellites are new additions to SpaceX's Starlink network, which aims to provide high‑speed internet access globally, and brings nearly 10,000 satellites in low orbit and new launches taking place at least twice a week the paper reporetd.

After launch, the satellites remain closely grouped in a line, as the name suggests, but once they reach their operational altitude, they disperse and become ordinary faint points of light.

Enthusiasts can track when the next "string of pearls" will be visible over their location using apps like Satellite Tracker.

There are nearly 10,000 satellites in relatively low orbit (300–500 kilometers altitude), the paper said, plus GPS and other satellites which orbit much further from the earth.

The Elon Musk-founded SpaceX's Starlink is a satellite‑based internet service designed to bring connectivity to remote areas, crisis zones and places where cable internet does not reach, using a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Tartu Postimees

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:46

Starlink 'trains' spotted over Estonia, mistaken for UFOs

14:06

Ancient Bonfires organizer: Three fires registered in America this year

13:37

Gallery: Siim Kallas sent off with state honors Updated

12:31

Education minister: Parental and pedagogical responsibility off-balance in Western society

11:40

Ain Hanschmidt: The economy's glass is half full

11:38

A look back at Estonia's presidential elections | Episode 5: Toomas Hendrik Ilves, 2011

11:02

New Zealand performer George Fenn brings 'Sexy Ghost Boy' to Tallinn Fringe

10:19

Fate of Saaremaa war memorial remains uncertain a year on

10:02

Mushroom train to cater to Estonia's foraging enthusiasts this fall

09:46

Gallery: Tallinn art museum exhibition gives vulnerable youth a voice

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.08

In central Tallinn, a woman threw a stone at a Lamborghini

28.08

Lidl Estonia posts loss at record €24 million turnover

28.08

Lack of job opportunities forces thousands of older Estonians into early retirement

28.08

Estonian rescue workers' physical fitness leaves something to be desired

10:02

Mushroom train to cater to Estonia's foraging enthusiasts this fall

28.08

Popular fruit and berry vendor No Bananas files for bankruptcy

09:45

Subway, green corridors and water taxis among Tallinn comprehensive plan proposals

13:37

Gallery: Siim Kallas sent off with state honors Updated

08:56

Minister: The Defense Ministry will take temporary control of EDF assets

27.08

Estonia's threat assessment has not changed, says foreign minister

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo