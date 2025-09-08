X!

Gallery: Lunar eclipse visible Sunday night

News
The lunar eclipse as seen in Tartu.
The lunar eclipse as seen in Tartu. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

On Sunday, a total lunar eclipse took place. According to physicist Martin Vällik, it began around 8 p.m., as the moon was rising.

From Estonia's point of view, the eclipse began as the moon rose around 8 p.m., physicist Martin Vällik said. Because the satellite was already partly in Earth's shadow at that moment, it did not immediately appear as a full moon but looked more like a crescent.

"Over the course of about an hour, the moon moves fully into Earth's shadow and takes on a characteristic reddish or brownish hue. This phenomenon is often called a blood moon. It results from Earth's atmosphere, which bends sunlight so that it refracts into the shadowed area. Because red light passes through the atmosphere more easily, it reaches the moon's surface. If someone were observing Earth from the moon, they would see a dramatic red ring around the planet's atmosphere, just like during a sunset," Vällik explained Sunday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:52

Photos: Ship runs aground due to technical fault in Kalaranna Updated

12:34

Thesis: Cultural blindness leaving minority children in the shadows in school

11:43

14 proposals of government's business advisory council implemented

11:14

Gallery: Lunar eclipse visible Sunday night

11:03

CEO: Government should address social and health spending, not car tax

10:04

Estonian pig farmers determined to rebuild despite ongoing swine fever crisis

08:23

Liisa Pakosta: New system would allow switching mobile provider in five hours

07.09

Center and Reform unveil Tallinn frontrunners for October local elections

07.09

SVT: GPS disruption has affected 123,000 flights in the Baltic region

07.09

Young Estonian judokas take two medals at European champs

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.09

Expert: Education and wealth gap increasingly clear in Estonian schools

07.09

SVT: GPS disruption has affected 123,000 flights in the Baltic region

06.09

Nearly 72,000 people in Estonia lose the vote ahead of October's local elections

05.09

New Estonian ID cards experiencing glitches as store loyalty cards

12:52

Photos: Ship runs aground due to technical fault in Kalaranna Updated

04.09

Estonia's 'most insulted' person's defamation case winning streak ends

06.09

Gallery Beatification mass held in Tallinn for Archbishop Eduard Profittlich

06.09

Estonian agency to close another rural nature center

06.09

Test plant in Narva to extract calcium carbonate from oil shale ash

07.09

Center and Reform unveil Tallinn frontrunners for October local elections

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo