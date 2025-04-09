X!

Students will be able to leave school with no exam results in future

News
Estonian language state exam in Rapla High School.
Estonian language state exam in Rapla High School. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Reform and Eesti 200 have agreed that students will be able to graduate from basic school even if they fail their final exams, as long as their report card grades are passing. This eliminates the need for resits and reduces stress, politicians say.

Former education minister and Reform Party negotiator Liina Kersna said the change allows children to continue their education in a format suited to them.

The report card would indicate their skills and knowledge to the next educational institution.

"Our basic school final exam should be a tool for entering the next level of schooling, not a requirement for exiting basic school," Kersna said.

She said the next educational institution could then assess each student individually to determine whether they need additional support. If not, they can focus on subjects that interest them.

"If it is a field that does not require mathematical thinking, then a student can calmly go on to a vocational school to study a specific trade. But if strong math skills are needed, then it is worth taking a year to catch up and then enroll in a program where a higher math exam result is required," the former minister explained.

Liina Kersna. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

In any case, students must be able to continue their studies until they reach adulthood, she said. Subsequent educational institutions must provide opportunities to address any learning gaps.

Kersna said the current system does not work very well.

"For example, based on last year's results, 24.5 percent of basic school graduates did not meet the 51 percent threshold, and current law requires the school to give the student a retake exam. It's the school that prepares and administers this exam, designed to match the student's skills and knowledge. And two weeks later, the student takes the school's exam, scores 51 percent, and graduates from basic school anyway," she said.

In addition, Kersna believes changing the rules would help reduce exam anxiety. "Studies show that when a learner can take an important test with less anxiety, their results are 16 percent higher," she noted.

However, students will still need to have passing grades to graduate from basic school in the future.

"If a report card includes failing grades, graduation would only be possible in exceptional cases. In those cases, a parent's consent would be required," Kersna said.

The decision was made during coalition negotiations, which will continue until mid-May.

--

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Helen Wright

