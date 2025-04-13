X!

Oscar-winning Latvian producer: Riga has turned into 'Flow Land'

Photo: Erlend Štaub
The producer from Latvia's first Oscar-winning film "Flow" said the capital Riga has turned into "Flow Land" in honor of the feline star of the animated feature.

The film, a Latvian, French, and Belgian co-production, features no dialogue and follows a cat and other animals trying to survive after a catastrophe. "Flow" was made on a tiny budget over five years in Latvia and scooped several prestigious awards this year, beating favorites from Disney.

Producer Matīss Kaža told "Ringvaade" it was heartening that a cultural achievement "can also merit such attention and such love from society."

The reception from Latvians has been "very very warm," he said, while attending the Estonian Film and Television Awards in Tallinn this week.

"There are cats everywhere in Latvia. In fact, after [director] Gints [Zilbalodis] was proclaimed the Rigan of the year last year, the whole city kind of turned into Flow Land, you could say, because there are posters all around Riga and banners sponsored by the city council, and they also put up this cat statue /.../ next to the Freedom Monument," he said.

Kaža said "Flow" has done well in several different countries, and has done surprisingly well in Mexico, where a special screening is set to take place in Mexico City.

Asked where his Oscar is today, he said he did not know. The statue, along with the Golden Globe and European Film Award, is currently touring Latvian cities.

Editor: Helen Wright

