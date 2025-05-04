Health Board recommends boiling water in Ülenurme, Soinaste, Tõrvandi areas

As the number of illnesses has once again increased in three areas of Tartu County, the Health Board is advising residents to boil their drinking water.

On Friday and Saturday, a rise in illnesses was again reported in the areas of Ülenurme, Soinaste and Tõrvandi, located just outside Tartu. Those affected have reported abdominal pain, fever, vomiting and weakness. The symptoms are similar to those seen during an outbreak in the same area a week earlier, the Health Board said.

The Health Board is conducting an epidemiological investigation to determine the cause of the new infections. As a precaution, it has reinstated its recommendation that residents boil their drinking water until the results of the latest water samples are available.

So far, samples taken from the public water supply network have shown no signs of microbiological contamination. However, individuals who have spoken with the Health Board reported becoming ill again after drinking tap water. As a result, the board advises residents to exercise caution, stay home if they develop symptoms and follow hygiene guidelines to prevent further spread.

Toomas Kapp, head of water utility Tartu Veevärk, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the company has been testing the water on a daily or every-other-day basis according to an intensified schedule, and all samples taken from the two affected areas have so far been clean.

"We are testing on an intensified schedule to see if there might be any traces of contaminants. At present, all previous monitoring samples and those taken under the intensified schedule have been clean. The Health Board's recommendation is completely understandable. They are taking an abundance of caution — if there's even the slightest risk, it must be monitored. The Health Board's position that last week's samples tested positive for noroviruses is one we share," Kapp said.

--

