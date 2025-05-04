X!

Health Board recommends boiling water in Ülenurme, Soinaste, Tõrvandi areas

News
Water.
Water. Source: Karolina Grabowska/Pixabay
News

As the number of illnesses has once again increased in three areas of Tartu County, the Health Board is advising residents to boil their drinking water.

On Friday and Saturday, a rise in illnesses was again reported in the areas of Ülenurme, Soinaste and Tõrvandi, located just outside Tartu. Those affected have reported abdominal pain, fever, vomiting and weakness. The symptoms are similar to those seen during an outbreak in the same area a week earlier, the Health Board said.

The Health Board is conducting an epidemiological investigation to determine the cause of the new infections. As a precaution, it has reinstated its recommendation that residents boil their drinking water until the results of the latest water samples are available.

So far, samples taken from the public water supply network have shown no signs of microbiological contamination. However, individuals who have spoken with the Health Board reported becoming ill again after drinking tap water. As a result, the board advises residents to exercise caution, stay home if they develop symptoms and follow hygiene guidelines to prevent further spread.

Toomas Kapp, head of water utility Tartu Veevärk, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the company has been testing the water on a daily or every-other-day basis according to an intensified schedule, and all samples taken from the two affected areas have so far been clean.

"We are testing on an intensified schedule to see if there might be any traces of contaminants. At present, all previous monitoring samples and those taken under the intensified schedule have been clean. The Health Board's recommendation is completely understandable. They are taking an abundance of caution — if there's even the slightest risk, it must be monitored. The Health Board's position that last week's samples tested positive for noroviruses is one we share," Kapp said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Martin Erik Maripuu, Marcus Turovski

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:24

HÕFF winners picked, Jaak Kilmi's 'Vari' crowned best genre picture

15:04

GHB victim: My life was hanging by a thread

11:46

Tõnis Saarts: In search of the ideological middle ground in the XXI century

11:10

Mihhail Kõlvart: Slogans not enough to manufacture security

10:37

Uikala landfill a headache for rescue and environmental authorities

09:37

ERR in Kupiansk: Ukrainian artillerymen fighting off Russian advance

09:24

President appoints new ambassadors to Israel and France

09:20

Health Board recommends boiling water in Ülenurme, Soinaste, Tõrvandi areas

08:59

Solar boom causes difficulties joining the grid on Estonia's major islands

08:49

Agency: Estonia cannot just pay local Russian pensioners in the country's stead

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

03.05

Couple with mental health challenges finds peace on small Estonian farm

08:49

Agency: Estonia cannot just pay local Russian pensioners in the country's stead

30.04

Six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems arrive in Estonia

03.05

Tallinn to relaunch bid to find commercial tenants for Old Town properties

03.05

Work in full swing transforming Patarei fortress-prison into memorial museum

02.05

Estonia rises to second place in World Press Freedom Index rankings

10:37

Uikala landfill a headache for rescue and environmental authorities

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo