X!

Belgian police close investigation into Estonian MEP

News
Jaak Madison.
Jaak Madison. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Belgian police have withdrawn their request to lift the parliamentary immunity of Estonian MEP Jaak Madison, ending proceedings against him, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Monday.

Last May, newspaper Eesti Ekspress reported Belgian police had begun an investigation into Madison, at the time a member of EKRE, over alleged sexual assault. The police asked the European Parliament to lift Madison's immunity in January.

Last night, Metsola told the European Parliament that she had received a letter from Belgian police to withdraw the request. "The proceedings are therefore closed," she added.

Madison welcomed the announcement with the words: "A victory for justice and common sense!"

The MEP previously claimed the accusations had been made to affect the outcome of the EU elections in spring 2024 and damage his reputation.

The complaint to the police was submitted by an Estonian intern at the European Parliament who was connected to the Parempoolsed party. She said she was "intimidated and insulted" by his behaviour on April 2, 2024.

"Just as I stated 10 months ago, I reaffirm now: the accusations against me are slander, aimed at harming my chances of being elected to the European Parliament. That malicious plan did not succeed. Already in the spring, my lawyer and I filed a damages claim for the false accusations, and that court case should be concluded in the coming months," Madison said in March.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:31

Researchers mapping microplastics' path in Gulf of Finland

14:04

Revenue from vehicle registration tax falling well short of forecasts

13:34

Narva cafeteria vendor serves up celebrity-inspired school lunches

13:18

Belgian police close investigation into Estonian MEP

13:02

Tartu County wolf attack leaves close to 50 lambs slaughtered

12:49

Mark Lajal gets Francavilla al Mare ATP tournament off to winning start

12:29

Estonian ambassador: A complex picture in US, marked by fear of the unknown

11:55

Reservists get 'reality check' at military exercise Hedgehog

11:31

ERR Ukraine: Prisoners prefer front-line fighting to being locked up in a cell

11:03

Estonian Supreme Court acquits assisted suicide purveyor

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

04.05

Agency: Estonia cannot just pay local Russian pensioners in the country's stead

05.05

Gallery: March for Palestine held in Tallinn's Old Town

05.05

Foot fault call ends Kristin Lätt's run at season's first PDGA major title

05.05

Estonia's largest military exercise Hedgehog 25 starts on Monday with 16,000 troops

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

05.05

Why is Estonia's largest military exercise named after a hedgehog?

07:49

Estonian pioneering telecoms tech platform Skype closes down

05.05

High prices see people preferring cheaper foreign foodstuffs

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo