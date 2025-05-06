Belgian police close investigation into Estonian MEP

Belgian police have withdrawn their request to lift the parliamentary immunity of Estonian MEP Jaak Madison, ending proceedings against him, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Monday.

Last May, newspaper Eesti Ekspress reported Belgian police had begun an investigation into Madison, at the time a member of EKRE, over alleged sexual assault. The police asked the European Parliament to lift Madison's immunity in January.

Last night, Metsola told the European Parliament that she had received a letter from Belgian police to withdraw the request. "The proceedings are therefore closed," she added.

Madison welcomed the announcement with the words: "A victory for justice and common sense!"

The MEP previously claimed the accusations had been made to affect the outcome of the EU elections in spring 2024 and damage his reputation.

The complaint to the police was submitted by an Estonian intern at the European Parliament who was connected to the Parempoolsed party. She said she was "intimidated and insulted" by his behaviour on April 2, 2024.

"Just as I stated 10 months ago, I reaffirm now: the accusations against me are slander, aimed at harming my chances of being elected to the European Parliament. That malicious plan did not succeed. Already in the spring, my lawyer and I filed a damages claim for the false accusations, and that court case should be concluded in the coming months," Madison said in March.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!