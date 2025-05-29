X!

Tallinn public transport switches to summer schedule

Tallinn bus ticket validator.
Tallinn bus ticket validator. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Public transport timetables which change from June 1 in Tallinn as the capital moves its summer schedule. Updates will also be made to the route network.

In the Lasnamäe district, the routes of bus lines 29, 31, and 48 will be revised from June. The new timetables and routes can be found on the website transport.tallinn.ee, and updated information will also be displayed at the affected stops.

Bus lines 23, 54, and 67 will no longer stop at the current Hotell Olümpia stop on A. Lauteri tänav but will instead use a new Hotell Olümpia stop on Juhkentali tänav.

In the Nõmme district, the stop currently named Liiva jaam on Männiku tee will be renamed Leesika, as the Liiva railway station is located further away, and naming the stop after the nearby street is more logical.

The temporary stop named Kosmos (ajutine) will be replaced with new names: the stop on Suur-Ameerika Street will be called Uus Maailm, and the one on Liivalaia Street will be called Võllamägi.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan explained that in addition to the usual seasonal timetable adjustments, this summer brings several extra changes.

"The most extensive changes affect three bus routes in the Lasnamäe district, where routes will be adjusted at the request of the district. We are also updating the names of several stops to better reflect their actual locations and to make the system more understandable for passengers. This will improve user convenience and service clarity in daily travel," said Järvan.

Editor: Helen Wright

