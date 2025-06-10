IT fault paralyzes border control procedures and affects work of alarm center

An IT service disruption affecting agencies under the Ministry of the Interior is impacting the work of the Emergency Response Center and border crossings. Border control has stalled at both Tallinn Airport and land border checkpoints.

The Ministry of the Interior warns that response times to emergency calls may be longer than usual. The Emergency Response Center is asking anyone in urgent need of help to remain on the line when calling 112 until the call is answered and not to hang up. Calls to the information line 1247 are also affected.

Due to the technical failure, the Police and Border Guard Board's border control information system is experiencing disruptions, making it impossible to conduct border checks at crossing points. The issue is having the greatest impact Tuesday morning at the Narva border checkpoint, where a queue of about 300 people has formed. At Tallinn Airport, around 8 a.m., about ten people were waiting to enter the non-Schengen area, while in South Estonia, a few buses carrying approximately 50 people were waiting to be processed at border checkpoints.

The IT center of the Ministry of the Interior is working to restore services.

--

