Estonia shows solidarity with Czech Republic after cyberattack blamed on China

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Estonia is ready to take "concrete action" if cyber threats continue after the Czech Republic attributed a "malicious cyber campaign" to the People's Republic of China.

On Wednesday, a statement from the Czech Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said China was responsible for a "malicious cyber campaign" which targeted one of the ministry's unclassified networks.

"The malicious activity, which lasted from 2022 and affected an institution designated as Czech critical infrastructure, was perpetrated by the cyberespionage actor APT31 that is publicly associated with the [Chinese] Ministry of State Security," the statement said.

It's called Beijing's activities "contrary to the norms of responsible State behaviour" and urged the country to stick to norms and principles defined by the United Nations.

Estonia publicly offered its solidarity to Prague after the news was made public.

"We urge all states to behave responsibly in cyberspace and uphold international norms. If threats persist, we are prepared to take concrete action," a message posted on the social media website X said.

NATO and the European Union have also condemned the attack.

The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said the bloc held a Chinese state-backed actor responsible.

"This is a clear and unacceptable violation of international norms. We stand firmly with Czechia," she wrote in a message on social media.

"Malicious cyber activities" linked to China and targeting the EU and its member states have increased in recent years, she said in a statement.

In 2021, Brussels urged Beijing to take action, but several new attacks have been reported since, Kallas said.

A statement by NATO said the alliance, of which the Czech Republic is a member, strongly condemns "malicious cyber activities intended to undermine our national security, democratic institutions and critical infrastructure."

It pointed out the connection between the Advanced Persistent Threat 31 (APT31) group and China's Ministry of State Security, adding the attack caused "damage and disruption."

"The malicious cyber activity targeting the Czech Republic underscores that cyberspace is contested at all times," the statement said.

"We observe with increasing concern the growing pattern of malicious cyber activities stemming from the People's Republic of China."

