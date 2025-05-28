X!

Estonia shows solidarity with Czech Republic after cyberattack blamed on China

News
Source: Bhikku Amitha/Pixabay
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Estonia is ready to take "concrete action" if cyber threats continue after the Czech Republic attributed a "malicious cyber campaign" to the People's Republic of China.

On Wednesday, a statement from the Czech Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said China was responsible for a "malicious cyber campaign" which targeted one of the ministry's unclassified networks.

"The malicious activity, which lasted from 2022 and affected an institution designated as Czech critical infrastructure, was perpetrated by the cyberespionage actor APT31 that is publicly associated with the [Chinese] Ministry of State Security," the statement said.

It's called Beijing's activities "contrary to the norms of responsible State behaviour" and urged the country to stick to norms and principles defined by the United Nations.

Estonia publicly offered its solidarity to Prague after the news was made public.

"We urge all states to behave responsibly in cyberspace and uphold international norms. If threats persist, we are prepared to take concrete action," a message posted on the social media website X said.

NATO and the European Union have also condemned the attack.

The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said the bloc held a Chinese state-backed actor responsible.

"This is a clear and unacceptable violation of international norms. We stand firmly with Czechia," she wrote in a message on social media.

"Malicious cyber activities" linked to China and targeting the EU and its member states have increased in recent years, she said in a statement.

In 2021, Brussels urged Beijing to take action, but several new attacks have been reported since, Kallas said.

A statement by NATO said the alliance, of which the Czech Republic is a member, strongly condemns "malicious cyber activities intended to undermine our national security, democratic institutions and critical infrastructure."

It pointed out the connection between the Advanced Persistent Threat 31 (APT31)  group and China's Ministry of State Security, adding the attack caused "damage and disruption."

"The malicious cyber activity targeting the Czech Republic underscores that cyberspace is contested at all times," the statement said.

"We observe with increasing concern the growing pattern of malicious cyber activities stemming from the People's Republic of China."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:47

Spring viremia virus believed to be behind Pärnu County fish deaths

19:36

Paavli Culture Factory to celebrate second anniversary with mini festival Updated

19:25

Estonian Refugee Council helpline offers mental health support to Ukrainians

19:03

HeadRead literature festival gets underway in Tallinn

18:36

Estonian rhythmic gymnastics team gives media demo ahead of European champs

18:14

Estonian artist's new Tartu exhibition explores childlike openness and curiosity Updated

18:00

PPA made over 45,000 queries in license plate camera database over past year

17:35

Estonia shows solidarity with Czech Republic after cyberattack blamed on China

17:15

Estonian archer Robin Jäätma sets another national record

16:01

Estonian Olympic mountain biker Janika Lõiv's coach brings new training regime

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

27.05

Finnair faces tough choices that could affect Estonian flight connections

10:55

Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

27.05

No new Russian military facilities visible close to Estonia's border, says EDF intelligence

27.05

Finland treating helicopter crash which killed Estonians as criminal investigation

27.05

Real estate would be cheaper if Tallinn cut red tape, entrepreneurs say

27.05

New hotel to be built in Tallinn's Pirita

08:48

17th-century Tallinn fortress tunnels under Toompea at risk of collapse

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo