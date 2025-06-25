X!

Expert: Need to hike defense spending has to be driven home for all NATO members

Kristi Raik.
Kristi Raik. Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"
Kristi Raik, director of the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS), told ERR that more work is needed to ensure all NATO member states understand the necessity of increasing defense spending. She advised against overdramatizing U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial statements regarding NATO's collective defense clause.

The leaders of NATO member states are meeting in The Hague for a NATO summit on June 24–25. The countries have previously agreed to raise defense spending to 5 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP). However, Spain is seeking an exception to this target, arguing that it can meet its defense goals without increasing spending to that level.

Kristi Raik noted that Spain's actions indicate a lack of understanding among some countries about the need to boost defense spending.

"Spain has voiced doubts that have also been discussed in some other NATO countries," Raik said. "This shows that there is still work to be done to ensure that European countries in NATO share a common understanding of why and how much defense spending needs to increase — and above all, that it is not about trying to please [U.S. President Donald] Trump."

Raik acknowledged that some countries are working to ensure the summit proceeds calmly and successfully, but she stressed that the real work begins after the summit. The increase in defense spending, she said, is needed for Europe's own security, not for the United States.

Ahead of the summit, Trump cast doubt on NATO's mutual defense clause, claiming that Article 5 is open to various interpretations.

"The United States is not leaving NATO," Raik said in response to a question about whether Trump could derail the meeting. "Trump isn't coming here to express such doubts. He's coming to score a win he can sell to his domestic audience. He can say NATO is now stronger than ever. There will be agreement on the 5 percent target — I do expect that to happen — and what comes next will truly be up to the European countries to implement."

Raik pointed out that Trump's messaging is inherently contradictory. "That's part of his signature style and it matters. The real question is how our adversaries interpret it. I don't want to overdramatize it," she added.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Valner Väino

