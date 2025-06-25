Estonian PM at NATO summit: Russia poses most serious long-term threat

Speaking at the NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) emphasized that Russia is the most serious long-term threat to the global order.

"We are living in an increasingly dangerous world. Russia has shown no interest in peace and continues to kill in Ukraine. Moreover, together with Iran, China, and North Korea, it is trying to change the current rules-based global order," said Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform).

According to Michal, NATO has to become stronger to respond to this. "Our enemies respect NATO because we are strong together, but in today's world it requires even more of our collective efforts," he explained.

"Ukrainians have shown that they can stand up to Russia. We must support them in this, but at the same time increase our defense capabilities and contribution to the defense industry. Currently, Russia produces as much ammunition in three months as NATO does in a whole year," Michal added.

The Estonian PM also thanked U.K. Prime Minister Kier Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.S. President Donald Trump for their contributions to the security of our region with soldiers stationed in Estonia.

Before the leaders' discussion, Michal met with the new Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney and President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova. In the afternoon, Michal will have a meeting with Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon.

On Wednesday, NATO Allies agreed to raise defense spending to 5 percent of GDP.

Historic decision! NATO Allies agreed to raise defence spending to 5%.



Thankful to @SecGenNATO and @POTUS for their leadership in facilitating the agreement.



Now we must show joint effort to deliver what we promised. And we will. #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/KWIEy0w8QL — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) June 25, 2025

---

