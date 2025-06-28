University of Life Sciences testing first unmanned 'smart tractor'

The University of Life Sciences and Baltic Agro have acquired Estonia's first unmanned field robot, allowing future farmers to try out the latest agricultural technology. The unmanned smart tractor can mow, sow, and fertilize on its own.

"This field robot already replaces full-scale agricultural machinery, such as a tractor. It's a 160-horsepower machine. It can tow all types of farm equipment. So, with this machine, it's possible to carry out all agricultural tasks," said Toomas Tõrra, head of the Rõhu experimental station at the Estonian University of Life Sciences.

Once the grain is harvested, a solution developed by computer science students at the University of Tartu can be used for sorting. Now, instead of labor-intensive manual work, a device can be attached to the sorter that evaluates the cleanliness of the grain flow using a camera. Up to 2 percent of food-grade grain may contain debris.

"It takes a lot of pictures of the grain flow and can separate the wheat from the chaff, so to speak, detecting the contaminated parts and giving a mass estimate, that is, indicating what percentage of the grain is made up of debris," Heilo Altin, lead specialist in educational robotics at the University of Tartu, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Both researchers said agriculture is becoming increasingly "smart." However, farmers need not worry about losing their jobs because the nature of their work is simply changing.

"The human role has not disappeared in operating any robot. On the one hand, these robots do not exist without people: someone has to maintain them. Someone has to put them to work. And then there are also the team that handles maintenance," said Tõrra.

"If the rest of the world is moving in this direction, agriculture cannot be any different. Tomorrow, those who stay competitive will be the ones working on becoming more efficient, more efficient in production," said Altin.

Estonia's first field robot will be used for teaching and research at the University of Life Sciences. Tests with the grain sorter are continuing at Mällona Farm in Tartu County.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!