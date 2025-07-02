X!

Summer weather to visit Estonia for a few days

News
Hot weather in Tallinn on Sunday. July 28, 2019.
Hot weather in Tallinn on Sunday. July 28, 2019. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The heat from Southern Europe is currently heading toward the Baltic Sea. Estonia is in for a few days of warm summer weather.

On Wednesday, Estonia will lie on the edge of a high-pressure system slowly moving eastward from Central Europe. This system will bring warm summer air over the Baltic states. Winds will calm down, and while daytime highs in Latvia and Lithuania will reach around 30 degrees Celsius, temperatures in Estonia will hover around 25 degrees. It will be cooler along the coast.

Even warmer air will reach Estonia on Thursday. During the day, a low-pressure system will move from Scandinavia over the Baltic Sea, bringing a trough that will spread showers across Estonia from west to east in the evening. The hot and humid air will very likely intensify into thunderstorms in Eastern Estonia by evening. In the west, the weather will quickly turn cooler and windier after the showers.

Wednesday morning will be mostly clear, with westerly winds at 2–8 meters per second. Temperatures will range from 14 to 18 degrees.

The day will be partly to mostly sunny and dry. Westerly winds will blow at 3–9 meters per second. Temperatures will range from 22 to 27 degrees, reaching only up to 17 degrees along the coast.

The evening will remain mostly clear and dry, with west to southwest winds at 3–9 meters per second. Temperatures will range from 19 to 24 degrees, up to 16 degrees along the coast.

Thursday night and the first half of the day will remain dry, but showers will move in from the west later in the day. Thunderstorms and hail are expected as the system reaches eastern areas. Overnight temperatures will range from 11 to 16 degrees, with daytime highs between 24 and 30 degrees, and 18 to 23 degrees in coastal and western Estonia. On Friday, the chance of rain will decrease, but winds will strengthen. Overnight temperatures will range from 10 to 15 degrees, and daytime highs from 15 to 20 degrees. The weekend is expected to bring occasional showers and moderately warm temperatures.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

news in simple estonian

watch live

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:54

US awards medals to Estonian dog handlers who helped find missing soldier

12:10

In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country Updated

11:37

Gallery: Schools across Tallinn double as temporary accommodation during Song Festival

11:31

SDE leader: Sõõrumaa did not deny earlier plans to overthrow Tallinn coalition

10:56

'Master Chef Estonia' winner starts petition for lower VAT on food

10:25

Water center finally opens in former Ida-Viru County oil shale quarry

09:53

Justice chancellor: State agencies can access banking secrets without rules

09:22

June in stores: Meat, cabbage and cucumber prices grow

09:06

Summer weather to visit Estonia for a few days

08:49

Bolt turnover up but loss deepens in 2024

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.07

Estonia's VAT rate rises to 24 percent from Tuesday

01.07

Four arrested in Estonia over US healthcare scam suspicions

01.07

A1000 market selling Russian products, supplier tight-lipped

01.07

Finance minister: Talking about rising prices as foolish as cursing bad weather

01.07

Tallinn Central Market's new building postponed by a few years

01.07

Estonians travel from far and wide to take part in Song and Dance Festival

01.07

Prices in Estonia up 1.1% in June and 5.2% on year

26.06

Watch and listen to Song and Dance Festival live on ERR's channels July 3–6

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo