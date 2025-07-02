Summer weather to visit Estonia for a few days

The heat from Southern Europe is currently heading toward the Baltic Sea. Estonia is in for a few days of warm summer weather.

On Wednesday, Estonia will lie on the edge of a high-pressure system slowly moving eastward from Central Europe. This system will bring warm summer air over the Baltic states. Winds will calm down, and while daytime highs in Latvia and Lithuania will reach around 30 degrees Celsius, temperatures in Estonia will hover around 25 degrees. It will be cooler along the coast.

Even warmer air will reach Estonia on Thursday. During the day, a low-pressure system will move from Scandinavia over the Baltic Sea, bringing a trough that will spread showers across Estonia from west to east in the evening. The hot and humid air will very likely intensify into thunderstorms in Eastern Estonia by evening. In the west, the weather will quickly turn cooler and windier after the showers.

Wednesday morning will be mostly clear, with westerly winds at 2–8 meters per second. Temperatures will range from 14 to 18 degrees.

The day will be partly to mostly sunny and dry. Westerly winds will blow at 3–9 meters per second. Temperatures will range from 22 to 27 degrees, reaching only up to 17 degrees along the coast.

The evening will remain mostly clear and dry, with west to southwest winds at 3–9 meters per second. Temperatures will range from 19 to 24 degrees, up to 16 degrees along the coast.

Thursday night and the first half of the day will remain dry, but showers will move in from the west later in the day. Thunderstorms and hail are expected as the system reaches eastern areas. Overnight temperatures will range from 11 to 16 degrees, with daytime highs between 24 and 30 degrees, and 18 to 23 degrees in coastal and western Estonia. On Friday, the chance of rain will decrease, but winds will strengthen. Overnight temperatures will range from 10 to 15 degrees, and daytime highs from 15 to 20 degrees. The weekend is expected to bring occasional showers and moderately warm temperatures.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!