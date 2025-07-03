X!

Temperatures to rise as high as 30 degrees in Estonia on Thursday

Tallinn's Noblessner in summer.
Tallinn's Noblessner in summer. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Summer will arrive briefly on Thursday as the temperature is expected to rise up to 30 degrees in some places.

On Thursday, a high-pressure ridge will move southeast away from the Baltics. In its wake, a low-pressure system will travel northeast from southern Scandinavia across the Gulf of Bothnia. An associated trough and cold front will reach Estonia from across the sea in the afternoon, replacing the hot air with significantly cooler air as showers move from west to east. The change in air mass will be accompanied in places by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The night leading into Thursday will be mostly clear and dry. A predominantly southwest and south wind will blow at 2 to 8 meters per second. Temperatures will range from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius.

The morning will be sunny and dry. A southerly wind will blow at 2 to 8 meters per second, with gusts up to 13 meters per second on the islands. Temperatures will be between 15 and 20 degrees.

The late morning will remain mostly sunny. In the afternoon, clouds will increase and scattered showers will develop in many areas, with thunderstorms possible. A south to southeast wind will blow at 3 to 9 meters per second, with gusts up to 13 meters per second on the islands. In the afternoon, winds will shift to southwest and west, starting from the islands, and will gradually strengthen. Temperatures will range from 25 to 30 degrees, with coastal areas on the islands expected to reach up to 18 degrees.

The evening will be variably cloudy. Showers will occur in many areas and intensify as they move east. Thunderclouds will gather over eastern Estonia. A southwest to west wind will blow at 7 to 12 meters per second, reaching gusts of up to 15 meters per second, and on the coast and possibly under thunderclouds, gusts may exceed 20 meters per second. Temperatures will be between 15 and 21 degrees in western Estonia, and up to 27 degrees in eastern Estonia.

In Tallinn, there is a chance of brief showers and thunderstorms at the beginning of the evening dance festival performance. Rain chances will decrease thereafter, but the wind, shifting to the southwest and west, will rise with gusts over 15 meters per second. Around 7 p.m., the temperature will still be around 20 degrees, dropping by a few degrees by the end of the event.

Friday night will bring occasional showers, and during the day isolated rain clouds will gather over eastern Estonia. Overnight, winds will reach storm strength and remain strong during the day, especially in northern Estonia. Temperatures will be 11 to 15 degrees at night, and 14 to 20 during the day.

Saturday and Sunday will see scattered showers in many areas. In Tallinn, song festivalgoers should be prepared for frequent showers during both the procession and the event itself. Saturday will be as cool as Friday, while Sunday will be a few degrees warmer. The start of the new week will bring no break from the rain.

Editor: Helen Wright, Marko Tooming

11:25

Emergency Response Center forced to use 'paper and pencil' after IT failure

10:24

Gallery: Song and Dance Festival flag raising ceremony held in Tallinn

09:50

Justice chancellor: 2,000 bank statements viewed without legal basis

09:34

Latvia offers Estonia stake in airBaltic matching terms offered to Lufthansa Updated

09:24

