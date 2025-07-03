Storm and strong wind warning issued across Estonia on Thursday

A "dangerous" level two weather alert has been issued across northern Estonia by the Environment Agency as storms and strong winds are forecast later on Thursday.

Strong winds are expected this afternoon with gusts of up to 18 m/s on the west coast and islands. In the evening, this will rise to up to 21 m/s.

Rain is also forecast to spread eastwards across Estonia. Thunder and heavy rain are expected in the east. Wind gusts could be up to 20 m/s and hail is possible.

The strong wind will remain overnight, the agency said.

The Rescue Board is urging people to be careful and follow safety regulations. Gusts of wind and heavy rain can cause dangerous traffic situations, damage houses and electrical supplies, it said. If necessary, risky activities outdoors should be avoided.

Weather warning on July 3, 2025. Source: Estonian Environment Agency

The level two "orange" alert is in place in Lääne, Harju, Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties. The agency warns residents the weather is "dangerous" and that "unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast."

"Be very vigilant and keep regularly informed about the weather forecast. Be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities," it adds.

A level one "yellow" alert has been issued for the rest of the country. This means the weather is "potentially dangerous" and residents are advised to follow the forecast.

You can see more information on the Environment Agency's website here.

Eckerö cancels ferry departures due to storm

Eckerö Line ferry. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Eckerö Line is canceling several ferry trips between Helsinki and Tallinn today and tomorrow.

The MS Finlandia from Helsinki at 9:40 p.m. on Thursday evening will be cancelled, as will the MS Finlandia departure from Tallinn at 6:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

Eckerö Line's Finbo Cargo voyage from Helsinki's Vuosaari to Tallinn's Muuga Port on Friday at 6 a.m. has been cancelled, as well as from Muuga to Vuosaari at 9:30 a.m.

Tallink and Viking Line have not yet canceled any departures.

Song Festival organisers: Be prepared for all weathers

Participants at the rainy XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The organizers of this weekend's Song Festival have asked all participating groups to be prepared for changing weather conditions and bring appropriate equipment.

This includes weatherproof clothing, a raincoat, rubber boots, gloves, scarves, hats, a change of shoes and dry clothes. Also, just in case, a hat, sunscreen and a drinking bottle. Special attention must be paid to the well-being of younger singers.

The organizing team also urges spectators to dress appropriately for the weather. Bring a raincoat, warm and comfortable clothes, rubber boots, and keep an eye on the weather forecast - the weather can change very quickly.

The first performance of the Dance Festival is due to take place tonight.

This story was updated to add information about canceled ferries.

