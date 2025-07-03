X!

Storm and strong wind warning issued across Estonia on Thursday

News
{{1751535660000 | amCalendar}}
A tree blown down in a storm on the island of Saaremaa. Photo is illustrative.
A tree blown down in a storm on the island of Saaremaa. Photo is illustrative. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

A "dangerous" level two weather alert has been issued across northern Estonia by the Environment Agency as storms and strong winds are forecast later on Thursday.

Strong winds are expected this afternoon with gusts of up to 18 m/s on the west coast and islands. In the evening, this will rise to up to 21 m/s.

Rain is also forecast to spread eastwards across Estonia. Thunder and heavy rain are expected in the east. Wind gusts could be up to 20 m/s and hail is possible.

The strong wind will remain overnight, the agency said.

The Rescue Board is urging people to be careful and follow safety regulations. Gusts of wind and heavy rain can cause dangerous traffic situations, damage houses and electrical supplies, it said. If necessary, risky activities outdoors should be avoided.

Weather warning on July 3, 2025. Source: Estonian Environment Agency

The level two "orange" alert is in place in Lääne, Harju, Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties. The agency warns residents the weather is "dangerous" and that "unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast."

"Be very vigilant and keep regularly informed about the weather forecast. Be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities," it adds.

A level one "yellow" alert has been issued for the rest of the country. This means the weather is "potentially dangerous" and residents are advised to follow the forecast.

You can see more information on the Environment Agency's website here

Eckerö cancels ferry departures due to storm

Eckerö Line ferry. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Eckerö Line is canceling several ferry trips between Helsinki and Tallinn today and tomorrow.

The MS Finlandia from Helsinki at 9:40 p.m. on Thursday evening will be cancelled, as will the MS Finlandia departure from Tallinn at 6:00 a.m. on Friday morning. 

Eckerö Line's Finbo Cargo voyage from Helsinki's Vuosaari to Tallinn's Muuga Port on Friday at 6 a.m. has been cancelled, as well as from Muuga to Vuosaari at 9:30 a.m. 

Tallink and Viking Line have not yet canceled any departures.

Song Festival organisers: Be prepared for all weathers

Participants at the rainy XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The organizers of this weekend's Song Festival have asked all participating groups to be prepared for changing weather conditions and bring appropriate equipment.

This includes weatherproof clothing, a raincoat, rubber boots, gloves, scarves, hats, a change of shoes and dry clothes. Also, just in case, a hat, sunscreen and a drinking bottle. Special attention must be paid to the well-being of younger singers.

The organizing team also urges spectators to dress appropriately for the weather. Bring a raincoat, warm and comfortable clothes, rubber boots, and keep an eye on the weather forecast - the weather can change very quickly. 

The first performance of the Dance Festival is due to take place tonight.

This story was updated to add information about canceled ferries.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

news in simple estonian

watch live

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:49

Estonian driver Paul Aron to represent Alpine at Goodwood Festival of Speed

18:10

Interior minister: Moscow Patriarchate's influence still a threat to Estonia's security

17:33

School day to start at 9 a.m. or later in Estonia from next September

17:31

Prime minister: Reform distrusts Tallinn mayor and will move to opposition

16:53

Storm and strong wind warning issued across Estonia on Thursday Updated

16:52

Leftover Song Festival soup will be donated to Food Bank

16:30

District heating group Utilitas sees 20% profit boost

16:00

Watch live from 7 p.m.: First performance at 2025 Song and Dance Festival

15:34

Master's thesis: Pollen allergy season starts earlier but milder than before

15:32

President sends church influence law back to Riigikogu for a second time

be prepared!

Most Read articles

02.07

Arson attack on Ukrainian restaurant in Estonia ordered by Russian intelligence Updated

02.07

Canadian-Estonians in Tallinn: We can't imagine life without Estonian culture

02.07

Bolt turnover up but loss deepens in 2024

02.07

Israel to open embassy in Tallinn Updated

02.07

Gallery: Drone photos show Dance Festival rehearsals in full swing

09:34

Latvia offers Estonia stake in airBaltic matching terms offered to Lufthansa Updated

02.07

'Master Chef Estonia' winner starts petition for lower VAT on food

26.06

Watch and listen to Song and Dance Festival live on ERR's channels July 3–6

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo