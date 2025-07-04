Pühtitsa Convent spent over €36,000 on legal aid last year

Pühtitsa Convent (also known as Kuremäe Monastery) spent €36,075 on legal aid last year according to its latest annual report.

The report states that the monastery's sources of income are from voluntary donations by both individuals and legal entities. According to the report, the amount received in voluntary donations from legal and natural persons for legal aid in 2024 totaled €36,075.

Las August, the monastery announced the following on social media: "Dear brothers and sisters, 'The Uspensky Convent of Women of Pühtitsa has begun a collection to pay for legal services to the law firm Sirel & Partners, which was contracted to represent our interests."

The convent has defended its right to belong to the Moscow Patriarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church.

In total, the monastery's income in 2024 was €467,285. The bulk of that – €459,412 – came from donations and grants, which rose by more than €40,000 over the course of a year.

According to the report, the monastery spent as much as €133,542 on electricity. Electricity bills increased sharply in 2023, when a total of €136,879 had to be paid for electricity. A year earlier, in 2022, the monastery spent just €46,721 on electricity.

According to its statutes, Kuremäe Convent was founded in 1891. Since 2011, the only member of the monastery's board of directors has been Oksana Kalatšova, also known as Abess Filareta.

ERR has sent questions to the monastery about the annual report, with the monastery promised to answer them on Monday.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!