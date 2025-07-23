New 7-story building under construction in Pärnu

A seven-story residential and commercial building is under construction near the newly opened bridge in Estonia's summer capital Pärnu, which will open in July 2026.

The building is located on a plot that is likely one of the closest to the bridge, at least when viewed from the city center. The address is Lai 20, located between the roundabout leading to the bridge and the Pärnu Realiseermiskeskus.

The developer is Sillavaate OÜ, backed by Vallo Palm, who in recent years has developed several buildings in the area through his company Ren Tar Est.

These include the historic Railway Administration villa on Pikk, the Graf Zeppelin building that went up on Lai four years ago, and the Martens building across the street from the bus station. All of these buildings are connected not only by Vallo Palm but also by the Boa architecture firm.

The first three floors of the Lai 20 development are set aside for commercial spaces. The ground floor is reserved for a Coop store and there will be other clients such as a dental clinic, a Pilates studio, and Telia, Palm said.

The new commercial and residential building at Lai 20. Source: Sillavaade OÜ

The upper four floors will mostly consist of short-term rental apartments, with one floor containing apartments intended for residential use. Despite the name of the development company, not every unit will have a view of the bridge and the river.

"Those facing the city, meaning toward our buildings at Lai 15 and 15a, have roundabouts in front, and the higher floors will of course have a view over the buildings we've previously built," said Palm.

In total, there will be 29 apartments. Palm said 40 percent of the apartment space has already been purchased and 75 percent of the commercial space has been filled.

Construction of the building began at the end of last year.

"For the first four months, we were actually more underground than above ground, and as of today, we have reached the ceiling of the second floor, the floor of the third, which is scheduled to be poured next week," said Palm.

The new residential and commercial building is scheduled to be fully completed by the end of July.

"At the moment, we are right on schedule," said Palm. "Of course, during the winter period, the good Lord helped us with the weather — it wasn't too wet, and it was relatively dry, so we were able to get quite a lot of the underground work done."

--

