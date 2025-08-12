Pärnu pursuing new tax aimed at vacation rentals in Estonia's summer hotspot

Pärnu city government has requested the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture to consider allowing local governments to impose a second home tax, aimed largely at vacation rentals in the coastal tourism hub.

Pärnu Deputy Mayor Meelis Kukk told ERR the city is responsible for waste management and maintaining public spaces even though income taxes from vacation rental owners go to the local governments of their registered primary residence

He noted that the second home tax would apply to people who own multiple residences, and the revenue for the local government where the property is located could be collected in two ways.

"First, through a real estate tax, which would be an additional new charge," Kukk explained. "The second option would be a registration fee, where people with multiple homes would be registered in both local governments, and the income tax revenue would be divided proportionally between the two local governments — without increasing the overall tax burden for property owners."

He added that he personally favors the second option, where the tax would be shared between the different local governments where a person owns property.

According to the deputy mayor, a second home tax would affect 8–10 percent of Pärnu's real estate.

He noted that the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, which is handling changes to the Local Taxes Act, must now analyze the proposals made by the City of Pärnu.

