Estonian Business and Innovation Agency replaces board member

The Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS) supervisory board has recalled Aare Järvan from management and appointed Mari-Liis Küppar as a new board member.

Last week, it was reported that the state agency wanted to boost Estonia's competitiveness internationally. Supervisory board members and other spokespeople did not wish to comment on the matter at that point, however.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Friday, EIS issued a press release, which noted in one brief sentence at the end of the statement that the supervisory council had "recalled Aare Järvan from the management board," adding that "this is part of restructuring-related changes."

Potentially due to the timing of the press release or the information being at the end of the document, the personnel change went unnoticed by the rest of the Estonian media.

Järvan had been a board member responsible for financial services at EIS since September 2022. He is a former long-serving finance ministry secretary general, and his previous roles have included being an economic advisor to Andrus Ansip and Taavi Rõivas, when they were prime ministers of Estonia.

Aare Järvan. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Küppar, replacing Järvan, had been head of marketing and business development at Omniva for five years, and her CV includes marketing, development, and client roles at Swedbank and at Saku brewers. She will start her new role on September 1.

EIS management board chair Ursel Velve said that Küppar will bring reinforcement to EIS in building a strong client-oriented organization.

"Through a more client-centered approach, we want to offer companies the most relevant services according to their growth and development needs, and we believe that Mari-Liis is the right person to lead this process," Velve said.

The EIS management board will continue with Velve as chair, joined by board members Sigrid Harjo and Liina Vahtras.

The EIS supervisory board consists of nine members, including economic affairs and communications ministry deputy secretary general Sandra Särav, who is vice chair, and former long-term Eesti Energia board chair Hando Sutter.

EISA was formed from the merger of Enterprise Estonia (EAS) and the state loan agency Kredex, in early 2022.

Its activities are in line with the long-term strategic goals of the Estonian economy and with the aim of making Estonia one of the most competitive countries worldwide, the organization says on its website.

