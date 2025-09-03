X!

Estonia's inflation may slow in coming months but remain above eurozone average

News
Shoppers in a Selver supermarket.
Shoppers in a Selver supermarket. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

VAT and other tax hikes, a rise in electricity prices and price rises for specific food types are all behind the continued high inflation in Estonia, experts say.

While inflation may go down in the months to come, it is not likely to fall as low as 2 percent, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Fresh Eurostat data reveals Estonia's on-year rate of inflation to August, at 6.2 percent, was the highest across the euro area, for the 12th consecutive month.

Swedbank senior economist Liis Elmik said food prices were the prime factor behind overall inflation in Estonia, while tax hikes such as the VAT increase of 2 percentage points which came into effect at the start of July have contributed to the rise in the rate of inflation itself.

Behind that lies the seeds of a slowdown in inflation later in the year.

"The price rise corresponded to our expectations, that we expect a 5.5 percent price increase for this year. The price rise accelerated somewhat; behind that were the tax increases. Not all businesspeople changed their price labels immediately, and it took time. For this reason we saw a faster rise in prices in August. In the coming months, the price increase will continue, but at a slower pace, as the greater part of the impact of taxes should then be seen in final prices," Elmik said.

Overall the purchasing power of the average wage earner will fall by about 3 percent this year, Elmik went on.

Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) economist Kaspar Oja said costlier electricity was also behind inflation to August, noting the on-year figure matches the central bank's forecast.

Kaspar Oja Source: ERR

As for the future, inflation will slow down though is not likely to reach the 2 percent-mark, he went on.

"Forecasts expect that inflation could begin to slow down in the coming years. It probably will not reach quite down to around two percent, because there are also various administrative factors already known. For example, in a few years the second component of the carbon unit trading system could be applied, which should also begin to affect some components of consumer prices," Oja said.

The new emissions trading system applying to transport and housing is likely to hike the price of motor fuel and heating.

As for food prices, supermarket Selver said beef, coffee and chocolate price rises have contributed as much as 25 percent of overall inflation here over this year. Food price inflation was over 9 percent on year to July, the supermarket said.

Selver's business accounting manager Kristjan Anderson told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "In the case of foodstuffs, unfortunately it must be said that in July it grew by 9.1 percent. Here, price growth has already caught up with wage growth. There are no exact August data yet. Whereas in July, with the VAT increase, food inflation accelerated by about 0.7 percent, meaning that the whole change did not reach final prices, then probably in August about the same sum will be added on. So most likely the price growth of foodstuffs in August promises to end up near 10 percent. This is already quite difficult for the consumer to bear."

This has already had an effect on sales: In July, food sales at Selver were down 4.6 percent, Anderson added, and the figure for August is likely to be around the same.

The euro area average rate of inflation for August was 2.1 percent, a rise of 0.1 percentage points on the previous month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Toomas Pott.

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:07

Justice chancellor challenges school's splitting classes by grade average

09:41

Estonian food is increasingly becoming a luxury, says SEB analyst

09:28

Buena Vista Social Club's Jesus Ramos to play Tallinn with new orchestra

09:01

Aimar Ventsel: Let's talk about antifa

08:46

Estonia's inflation may slow in coming months but remain above eurozone average

08:12

Party ratings: Isamaa support remains high, SDE's falls

07:58

Supreme Court overrules company's Ukraine field hospital tender process appeal

02.09

Voting opens for Tallinn's 2025 participatory budget

02.09

Government prioritizes salary increases in budget talks

02.09

Residents of Tartu's Ülejõe district to open home cafés this Saturday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

02.09

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1 Updated

02.09

Estonia once again tops eurozone annual inflation table at 6.2 percent

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

02.09

Estonian gas station chains: We're selling under cost price

02.09

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126 Updated

02.09

airBaltic adds flights from Tallinn to Athens, Hamburg and Vienna

02.09

Shoplifters increasingly just ordinary people in Estonia

02.09

Estonian troops end stint at US-led mission in Iraq

01.09

Big turnout for Estonia's 'largest motorsport museum in the world' last day

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo