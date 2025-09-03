X!

Estonian food is increasingly becoming a luxury, says SEB analyst

News
Mihkel Nestor
Mihkel Nestor Source: ERR
News

SEB economic analyst Mihkel Nestor believes that Estonian food is becoming increasingly a luxury as prices continue to rise, and the share of imported goods in stores will likely grow.

SEB recently forecast that this year's inflation would be 5.2 percent. Does the forecast need to be revised?

If so, then not by much. In the first half of the year, inflation was slightly lower, but the current figures have actually been in line with expectations. July was perhaps even a bit below that. So indeed, the price increases have come with a delay.

How long will the inflation rally last?

It will continue for a while. One thing is how we measure price increases. When we usually talk about inflation, we compare prices to those of the previous year. Because of that, the VAT hike will show up next year, but for now, the larger price increases have already taken place. And when we talk about the key components that influence the consumer price index, there is actually some positive news: there may be a local price war happening on the motor fuel market, and the global outlook does not suggest particularly high oil prices either. So there is something positive here.

Food products are driving price increases, and that has been the case for quite some time. Why is food becoming more expensive so quickly in Estonia?

There is no simple answer here. There are many reasons, and it is likely due to our consumption habits, our geographic location, and also Estonia's very high VAT. There are several factors at play. Simply addressing one component likely will not solve the issue of rising food prices or the high cost of food in general.

Mihkel Nestor Source: ERR

Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman of the board Toomas Luman is calling for a reduction in VAT on food products, arguing that only then can it become clear whether lower prices actually reach the end consumer. Has this experiment now become inevitable?

That would be an expensive experiment. If funding is found, a macroanalyst would certainly follow it with interest.

Applying a lower VAT rate on food is definitely an option, but the question is that teachers, rescue workers, and police want to be paid, national defense needs funding, so that money would simply have to come from somewhere else. This is public money we are distributing in one way or another.

The consumer has to make choices. Local produce tends to be more expensive. Could it be that the share of cheaper imported goods in our shopping baskets will start to grow?

We have had an interesting luxury. We are a small country and we love to talk about how much we enjoy consuming local food. I am afraid that, for example, a resident of Luxembourg could not say the same. Since forecasting is part of my job, I am afraid that my forecast is that the share of imported goods will increase, because local production is more expensive due to high wages and energy prices. Consuming Estonian food is increasingly becoming a luxury.

Is our table then too Estonian-focused?

You cannot say it is too Estonian-focused, but that Estonian-mindedness certainly comes at a price. And when we talk about the Estonian population, we have people who never even notice food prices, and we have people who are specifically looking for the cheapest possible goods. For those people, Estonian food is increasingly becoming a luxury.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera, interview by Margus Saar

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:07

Justice chancellor challenges school's splitting classes by grade average

09:41

Estonian food is increasingly becoming a luxury, says SEB analyst

09:28

Buena Vista Social Club's Jesus Ramos to play Tallinn with new orchestra

09:01

Aimar Ventsel: Let's talk about antifa

08:46

Estonia's inflation may slow in coming months but remain above eurozone average

08:12

Party ratings: Isamaa support remains high, SDE's falls

07:58

Supreme Court overrules company's Ukraine field hospital tender process appeal

02.09

Voting opens for Tallinn's 2025 participatory budget

02.09

Government prioritizes salary increases in budget talks

02.09

Residents of Tartu's Ülejõe district to open home cafés this Saturday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

02.09

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1 Updated

02.09

Estonia once again tops eurozone annual inflation table at 6.2 percent

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

02.09

Estonian gas station chains: We're selling under cost price

02.09

Shoplifters increasingly just ordinary people in Estonia

02.09

airBaltic adds flights from Tallinn to Athens, Hamburg and Vienna

02.09

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126 Updated

02.09

Estonian troops end stint at US-led mission in Iraq

01.09

Big turnout for Estonia's 'largest motorsport museum in the world' last day

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo