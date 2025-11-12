X!

Economist: It would be great if the economy could grow by 2.5% per year

News
Mihkel Nestor
Mihkel Nestor Source: ERR
News

SEB Bank economist Mihkel Nestor said Estonia may need to get used to slower economic growth and around 2.5 percent per year would be good news.

"'Stagnation' is a good word to describe the current state of Estonia's economy," Nestor said on Tuesday's "Esimene stuudio". "Because even though the indicators show growth, the pace is not what we have been used to in years past or what we'd be satisfied with today."

The more the economy matures, the harder it is to achieve annual economic growth of 5 percent or more, he added.

"We are adjusting to slower growth, because that is simply how it is going to be. If you think about where we were 10 years ago, this maturity of the economy also means that, being such a wealthy country, we are already a welfare society compared to most of the world. Our businesses are doing very well, people here are affluent, and companies are rich. The closer you get to the ceiling, the slower the growth becomes. To dream that we will grow 5 percent per year under these circumstances — and maybe some years we will — but on the whole, if we can average 2.5 percent growth per year, that would be excellent," the economist said.

When asked when Estonia's economy would return to its pre-COVID level from 2019, Nestor replied that we have been back at that level for quite some time already.

For example, average wages in Estonia have grown by nearly 50 percent compared to that time, and even when accounting for inflation over the same period (47 percent), "there's still something left over."

Mihkel Nestor Source: ERR

Looking at SEB customer account statistics, it is clear that deposits are growing at a relatively uniform percentage rate across customers with varying levels of wealth.

But the growth in savings indicates that people do have money, yet are hesitant to spend, because the overall environment is still uncertain, Nestor pointed out.

"I do not know whether it is good or bad, but the impact of politics on the Estonian economy is relatively marginal. That does not mean there is no effect, it still sets direction. If we are talking about tax policy, for example, value-added tax has increased over the past two years, clearly that affects consumption," said Nestor.

There has been debate and campaigning around the idea of reducing VAT on staple food items. Nestor said he understands the arguments on both sides of the issue, but believes there are likely better ways to support low-income individuals.

"Historically, countries have experimented with this, Poland even had a zero percent VAT rate on food at one point. In an environment where food prices are rising very rapidly, the effect was momentary. /.../ One month food is cheaper, six months go by, food prices on the global market continue to rise, and the effect completely disappears," said Nestor.

"I cannot say one choice or another would be wrong, but without question, this would carry a very high price tag for the Estonian state budget. And that money has to come from somewhere. Considering that the public is fed up with tax hikes, I do not see any government raising some other tax just to make food a little cheaper for a short while," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Source: "Esimene stuudio", interview by Mirko Ojakivi

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:54

Education ministry analyzing funding support for Russian private schools

11:48

Supreme Court: social media is not a public place under the law

11:03

Tallinn's 'extraordinary' 500-year-old tapestries are undergoing restoration

10:13

ERR in Donbas: Many settlements turning into ghost towns

09:16

Prime minister: What is happening in Tallinn concerns me from a security perspective

09:14

Economist: It would be great if the economy could grow by 2.5% per year

08:43

Russian fears threaten to derail South Estonian language bid

08:37

Former politician Imre Sooäär dies

11.11

How Estonian animator's bold leap turned Lotte into beloved children's icon

11.11

Riigikogu Finance Committee to make VAT reduction decision in March

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.11

Police: Sunday's school threats aimed to create chaos and confusion

11.11

6,500 third country nationals issued short-term work permits in Estonia in 2025

11.11

Storm warning issued from Wednesday, snow forecast for weekend

11.11

Gallery: Israeli foreign minister opens new embassy in Estonia Updated

11.11

Pilot project to add elevators to Soviet-era Tallinn apartment buildings

10.11

Estonia's archeological finds of the year to rewrite textbooks

11.11

Riigikogu Finance Committee to make VAT reduction decision in March

11.11

NYC's 34th Street block to be named for longtime Estonian diplomat

11.11

Pädaste Manor hotel and restaurant to close after 30 years in business

10.11

Tallinn plans to restart trolleybus line that closed 8 years ago

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo