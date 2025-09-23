X!

Former Pärnu County manor house site to host planned NATO corps staff post

News
EDF conscripts' boots.
EDF conscripts' boots. Source: Karl Jakob Toplaan
News

The grounds of a former manor in Pärnu County are to host a planned NATO corps staff post.

A vote passed at Pärnu city council to transfer the four properties, located on the terrain of the former Sauga manor, just outside Pärnu, free of charge.

Mayor of Pärnu Romek Kosenkranius (Reform) relayed a briefing given by EDF commander Gen. Andrus Merilo which states the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) are also set to deploy a military unit at the location, though no live firing range will be in place there.

€17 million has been allocated in the state budget to that end. The EDF says it does not want the entire Sauga manor zone; a 10-hectare area between the extension of Uus-Sauga street and the Sauga River is under the plans envisaged to remain a recreational area, freely accessible to residents.

Pärnu city council deputies from Isamaa, the Reform Party, the Pärnu Ühendab electoral alliance were joined by independent deputies in signing the declaration supporting the free transfer of the Sauga buildings to the EDF. The opposition parties, which in Pärnu are the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), The Center Party, and the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK), mostly voted against the transfer, Pärnu Postimees reported.

The NATO corps staff element at the Sauga manor grounds is still at decision stage. Ministry of Defense Secretary General Kaimo Kuusk has said a result will likely be found in the coming months.

Originally the land had been earmarked for the volunteer Defense League.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

play the game

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:41

Thesis: Too little attention paid to survivor's guilt

15:06

Britain's Royal Tank Regiment takes over as NATO battlegroup lead unit

14:30

RIA completes new version of Estonia's DigiDoc app for Android devices

14:05

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

14:03

Disc golfer Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste 6th in DGPT Vermont round

13:48

Bank of Estonia postpones return of growth yet again in latest forecast

13:34

Vikerraadio marks European Day of Languages with 'The Man Who Spoke Snakish' game

13:09

Tallinn apartment building told to hire safety specialist for one cleaner

12:31

Mark Lajal through to Orléans round two after epic encounter

12:25

Eerik-Niiles Kross: Let us trust what the EDF and allies are doing

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

20.09

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

14:05

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

22.09

Estonian gas stations end Neste-initiated price war

22.09

Iconic retro Northeastern Estonian cafe ends 31-year run amid economic strain

22.09

Allies condemn Russia's violation of Estonian airspace in UN Security Council

22.09

Estonia's budget expenses to rise by almost €1 billion more than revenues in 2026

22.09

Small plane crashes in Ida-Viru County after pilot error

22.09

Estonia plans more paid enrollment in master's and doctoral studies

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo