Estonian researcher questions benefits of plant-based meat alternatives

Many popular and widely available plant-based meat alternatives are highly processed and high in salt and saturated fats, says Estonian researcher Liis Lutter.

Climate scientists urge cutting meat to protect the environment, but the health effects of these substitutes remain largely unknown.

"We see that we should reduce meat consumption to lower our environmental footprint, but at the same time, this raises questions about how such a diet can affect people's health," said Liis Lutter, junior researcher at the Estonian University of Life Sciences (EMÜ). She noted that long-term studies on meat alternatives simply don't exist.

A Swedish study from three years ago tested local plant-based meat alternatives. Nearly 60 percent failed testing because their iron was not absorbed by the body, even though producers claimed the products were iron-fortified and promoted related health benefits.

According to Lutter, the main concern is that many fake meat alternatives are ultra-processed.

"For the most part, these plant-based meat alternatives fall into the category of ultra-processed foods (UPFs)," she said, explaining that in practice, this means plant proteins are isolated and go through multiple processing steps, often with other substances added.

Ingredient lists are long and include numerous additives, she noted. Many products also contain hidden salt and high levels of saturated fats, which can increase the risk of heart disease.

Lutter emphasized that plant-based foods are not the same thing as plant-based meat alternatives. National dietary guidelines favor minimally processed or unprocessed plant foods, which are far more nutrient-dense than ultra-processed options.

Some plant-based alternatives may also contain antinutrients — compounds that reduce protein digestibility and mineral absorption, including iron. She said producers have not given these issues enough attention, largely due to limited knowledge and regulation.

"Of course, you can't blame producers," Lutter said. "This is moreso from ignorance because the regulatory side hasn't kept up with exactly what producers need to assess regarding product safety or how to evaluate healthfulness."

Protein in insects and microbes

Plant-based alternatives are currently the most common protein substitutes, but Lutter sees potential in other sources. Insect protein is nutritionally comparable to meat, though ethical concerns, antinutrients and pathogens remain a challenge with insect sources, she said.

Another promising avenue is microbes, including genetically modified ones, which can produce protein through fermentation. This method has a small environmental footprint, and precision fermentation uses modified microbes to efficiently produce specific compounds.

Lab-grown or "cultured" meat, meanwhile, may not be an environmental remedy, as Lutter warns its production footprint is estimated to be similar to — or even higher than — poultry.

All these novel products, including insects, microbe-produced protein and cultured meat, fall under the EU category of novel foods. They must pass risk assessment by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and receive European Commission approval before being sold.

Cultured meat is currently allowed on the market only in the U.S., Israel and Singapore.

Lutter said plant-based alternatives remain the largest market, but consumers should read labels carefully. Behind the "plant-based" label could be a highly processed product whose benefits don't match those of unprocessed vegetables and legumes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!