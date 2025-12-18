X!

Estonian researchers discover surprises in cardiac muscle cell behavior

News
Common cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity, and smoking have long been considered the primary underlying causes of heart disease.
Common cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity, and smoking have long been considered the primary underlying causes of heart disease. Source: Jesse Orrico/Unsplash
News

Researchers at TalTech have concluded that a lack of creatine does not cause heart failure, contrary to previous assumptions. However, their surprising discoveries about heart muscle cells could lead to new methods of treating heart disease.

Creatine is a compound that plays a key role in supplying energy to the brain, muscles and heart. It works in tandem with the creatine kinase system to maintain stable energy levels in cells. Creatine deficiency is a metabolic disorder in which the body either has too little creatine or cannot properly use it within cells.

Previous studies have shown that patients with dilated cardiomyopathy — a condition where the heart is enlarged and weakened — exhibit lower creatine levels, which have been linked to higher mortality rates. This has raised the question of whether low creatine kinase activity might be a direct cause of heart failure. However, animal studies involving creatine-deficient mice have so far produced conflicting results.

An uninterrupted energy system

A recent study conducted in collaboration between Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) and the University of Oslo focused on how heart muscle cells behave in mice with creatine deficiency.

The heart, whether in humans or mice, requires a large amount of energy to pump blood. Its primary energy source is ATP, or adenosine triphosphate, which is produced in the cell's so-called powerhouses: the mitochondria.

According to Professor Marko Vendelin, head of the Systems Biology Lab at TalTech's Institute of Cybernetics and a participant in the study, the creatine kinase system also plays a key role in heart function. Its main role is not so much to store energy, but to rapidly and continuously transfer it from the mitochondria to the areas where it is most needed — primarily near the contractile proteins. "For the heart, it's that uninterrupted flow of energy that is critical — not just isolated moments of exertion," Vendelin explained.

Put simply, contractile proteins are the engines of muscle tissue. If we think of the heart as a pump, something must physically do the pumping. Inside cells, that job is carried out by specialized proteins — chiefly actin and myosin — that can slide past one another, shortening the cell and causing it to contract.

The function of the creatine kinase system, in turn, depends on the availability of creatine, which the body either synthesizes on its own or gets from food. Researchers have developed various animal models in which creatine synthesis is impaired. One such model is the AGAT knockout (KO) mouse.

Calcium not behaving as expected

In collaboration with Norwegian scientists, the researchers studied calcium signaling in the heart muscle cells of both creatine-deficient and normal mice. Calcium is the primary regulator of heart muscle contraction, and in cases of heart failure, these signals are typically weakened.

But the results came as a surprise. In the heart muscle cells of AGAT KO mice, calcium signals were actually stronger than in healthy mice. The reason turned out to be an increased amount of stored calcium within the cells.

"This doesn't fit the pattern of heart failure. Our findings show that a lifelong absence of creatine does not lead to heart failure," Vendelin said.

The study also revealed unexpected aspects of how heart muscle cells function. Until now, it was generally assumed that disruptions in the energy system would primarily affect processes that directly consume energy. However, the study showed the opposite: the most affected processes were those that do not themselves consume energy, such as calcium release during each heartbeat.

Vendelin emphasized that this points to a much greater adaptability in heart muscle cells than previously believed. "Energy issues can trigger broad cellular restructuring that impacts the overall function of the cell," he said.

Important knowledge also for rare diseases

The study's findings are also significant for individuals with creatine deficiency syndrome (CDS), a rare but severe condition that causes developmental delays, seizures and learning difficulties. While the disorder is thought to be underdiagnosed, early detection and dietary intervention can greatly improve patients' quality of life.

Although the heart is not the primary organ affected in people with CDS, the new findings suggest that creatine deficiency triggers more complex cellular adaptations than previously expected — adaptations that may impact multiple organ systems.

The research paper was published in the American Journal of Physiology – Heart and Circulatory Physiology.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Sandra Saar, Marcus Turovski

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:19

Basketball: Kaspar Suuorg's Sopot lose to Sander Raieste's Murcia

16:33

Bankruptcy has not ended Regional Jet activities

16:20

Estonia's police send black Christmas cards to over 800 dangerous drivers

15:53

Estonian researchers discover surprises in cardiac muscle cell behavior

15:31

Government approves road safety plan after striking off references to speed cameras

15:05

Thesis: Estonia matches Nordics' exemplary cesarean section statistics

14:35

Tallinn park to test Estonia's first multifunctional streetlight network

14:33

Estonia hands protest note to Russia after unauthorised border crossing

14:29

Police chief: Estonia lacks specialists for Russian-speaking domestic abusers

14:03

Olympic committee issues cash awards to top Estonian sportspeople

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:14

Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says Updated

17.12

Officer: Purpose of Estonia's defense forces is not to provide language training

17.12

Court overturns early release decision for woman convicted of killing her baby

17.12

Gallery: Estonia installs first bunkers on Baltic Defense Line Updated

17.12

Tallinn to turn muddy downtown square into vibrant floral meadow

16.12

Wizz Air wants to become a leading airline at Tallinn Airport

16.12

European Commission criticizes funding of Estonia's public broadcaster

12:02

International book thieves hone their craft in Estonia and Latvia

11.12

Estonian court sentences pro-Russian politician to 14 years in prison for treason

10:25

Vasknarva: Why must Russian vessels ask Estonia to enter Lake Peipus?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo