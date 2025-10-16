Votes cast in Estonia's local elections 18.3 percent of total so far

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, 57,741 voters had cast ballots at polling stations and 125,730 online in local elections, totaling 183,471.

This gave a 18.3 percent turnout nationwide, of the total 1,003,673 eligible voters.

An e-vote can be cast at any time until 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 18, and recast as many times as a voter wishes. Advance voting polling stations are open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. through to Thursday, then from Friday all 356 polling stations nationwide are open.

Polling day is Sunday, October 19, when all polling stations across Estonia's 79 municipalities will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., when polls close.

Only Estonian citizens, EU citizens normally resident in Estonia and stateless persons may vote at the local elections.

More information on the local elections in Estonia is here.

Voter turnout at the last local elections in 2021 stood at 54.5 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!