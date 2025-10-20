Estonia to borrow up to €500 million more to cover deficit

Estonia plans to borrow an additional €500 million to cover the budget deficit and on Monday announced a new issue of government bonds maturing in January 2034.

"The state budget is planned with a deficit for this and the coming years, and the state is borrowing to finance it. The current situation in the capital markets is relatively favorable, and we expect relatively strong international interest in the issuance," said Janno Luurmees, head of the State Treasury Department.

Estonia last issued long-term bonds on the international capital market in January 2024.

Since 2020, three long-term international bonds have been issued, totaling €4 billion.

The bond issuance is being arranged by Erste Group, J.P. Morgan, and Societe Generale. The issuance will take place in the coming days, provided market conditions allow.

The volume and interest rate of the bonds will be determined at the time of issuance and will depend on both market interest rates and investor demand.

Estonia's deficit will reach 4.5 percent of GDP for 2026 as it boosts defense spending.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!