Estonia in first of its kind government bond issue

The Estonian government on Wednesday announced an international bond issuance, with plans for the first time to issue the bonds under Estonian law, register them with Estonia's central securities depository (Nasdaq CSD) and list them on the Nasdaq Tallinn Exchange.

"While large-scale government bonds are typically structured under English law, which is familiar to international investors, this time investors are being deliberately brought into the local market. This means foreign investors are not only buying Estonian government bonds, but are doing so through the local legal and securities market framework," Swedbank said in a comment on the announcement.

"This is an important step in developing Estonia's securities market. The state is not simply raising money, but demonstrating to international investors that it is also possible to carry out a large-scale, professionally organized bond issuance through the local legal and market framework. This increases the credibility of our market and creates a stronger foundation for attracting more international capital in the future," said Allan Marnot, head of financial institutions and capital markets at Swedbank.

The main difference lies in the legal and market environment under which the bond is issued and where it is later traded.

"Eurobonds issued under English law are the standard solution on international markets because many large institutional investors are very familiar with that framework. At the same time, such bonds often remain more distant for local retail investors, both in terms of access and the practical conditions for buying and selling them," Marnot added.

A government bond issued under Estonian law and listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Exchange creates a different situation. Although the offering itself is being carried out as a private placement to international institutional investors, once listed the bond will also become available to local investors on the secondary market. This means Estonian investors will be able to buy and sell government bonds in a familiar environment through the stock exchange.

The Ministry of Finance said the funds raised through the bonds will be used to cover this year's general state budget deficit and to strengthen the liquidity reserve.

"Budget deficits this year and in the coming years mean the debt burden will continue to grow. Despite geopolitical tensions and market volatility, we expect continued strong investor interest. For the first time, foreign investors will be purchasing Estonian government bonds under local law and using the opportunities provided by the domestic securities market, which we hope will contribute to the development of the local capital market," explained Janno Luurmees, head of the ministry's treasury department.

Estonia last issued long-term bonds on the international capital market in October 2025.

Since 2020, the Estonian state has issued three international long-term bonds totaling €4.5 billion.

The bond issuance is being arranged by DZ Bank, HSBC and J.P. Morgan, with Swedbank acting as co-arranger.

The Ministry of Finance said the issuance will take place in the coming days if market conditions allow.

The volume of the bonds and the interest rate will be determined at the time of issuance and will depend on both market interest rates and investor demand.

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