Estonian Fintech firm Wise now trading on the Nasdaq exchange

Estonian Fintech firm Wise announced that from Monday its shares can be traded on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange, Geenius reported .

The Nasdaq exchange will now be Wise's primary listing, though trading is to continue on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), where the company first floated in 2021.

Wise already operates in the U.S. but says it wants to utilize the Nasdaq listing to gain access to thousands of U.S. banks, online platforms, and both private and business customers.

Wise co-founder Kristo Käärmann claimed around 19 million businesses and individuals — including major banks Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered — transferred roughly US$240 billion across borders via Wise last year, with customers saving more than $3 billion in transaction fees in that way.

Since over US$43 trillion moves across borders globally every year, Käärmann added, the company believes the U.S. stock market listing will help "accelerate our mission."

Wise first announced its intention to move its shares to a U.S. stock exchange last summer.

At the same time, it has been consolidating its activities in the Americas into three hubs: New York, São Paulo, Brazil, and Austin, Texas. Consequently, last February, Wise announced it would be closing its office in Florida, laying off over 300 staff as a result.

To mark the event, Käärmann visited the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), where Nasdaq's commercial marketing presence is located, and rang the opening bell (speech starts from around the 10-minute mark).

Wise was founded as TransferWise in 2011.

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