Paper: Wise founders Käärmann and Hinrikus still Estonia's wealthiest people

Wise founders Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus.
Wise founders Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus. Source: Transferwise
The top three in Äripäev's annual list of Estonia's wealthiest remain unchanged: Wise's Kristo Käärmann leads, with Taavet Hinrikus and Bolt's Markus Villig swapping places.

The top five in Äripäev's list of the wealthy are:

Kristo Käärmann, assets worth €2.19 billion
Taavet Hinrikus, assets worth €1.2 billion
Markus Villig, assets worth €1.16 billion
Jaan Tallinn (Ambient Sound Investments, Metaplanet Holdings, Soft Park Investments), assets worth €644 million
Margus Linnamäe (MM Grupp), assets worth €629 million

Also in the top ten are Oliver Leisalu (Bolt), Raul Kirjanen (Graanul Invest, Biofuel), Oleg Ossinovski (Skinest Grupp), Anders Anderson (Graanul Invest, Neoinvesteeringud) and Martin Villig (Bolt).

Äripäev notes that this year's winner set a record — never before has the wealth of the person in first place been this high.

The combined business assets of the 100 richest people grew by more than 10 percent in the past year, reaching €20.2 billion.

In compiling the ranking, Äripäev took into account the value of companies owned by entrepreneurs, their shares in listed companies, and in a few cases, profits from business sales.

The full ranking of 500 people is available on Äripäev's website.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Source: Äripäev

