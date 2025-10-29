X!

Negotiations over ammunition production in Ida-Viru County reach final stages

News
K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer.
K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer. Source: mil.ee
News

Negotiations with a company to begin producing large-caliber ammunition in Põhja-Kiviõli, Ida-Viru County, have reached the final stages, with an agreement expected to be concluded in the coming weeks.

According to Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), Estonia will not have a stake in the company or be required to purchase its products, as is assumed by German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, which is establishing factories in Latvia and Lithuania.

The company's main requirement is that the state guarantees the necessary infrastructure for production including water, gas, and electricity supplies. The total amount of investment depends on what else will be produced in addition to artillery ammunition, but will come to at least €250 million.

"The entire 155-millimeter production process requires different cycles, and that will certainly increase over time," Pevkur said.

"They have talked about over 100 jobs here, but we have to consider that this also involves a large number of other sectors – logistics and everything related to service, backup and so on. The chain will certainly involve a significantly larger number of jobs."

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Valner Väino

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Negotiations over ammunition production in Ida-Viru County reach final stages

19:45

Tartu City Museum marks 70th anniversary with new Emajõgi River exhibition

19:23

Estonian movies take center stage at 2025 London Baltic Film Festival

18:48

Tartu Elektriteater to open new premises in heart of city

18:09

Kalamaja Museum director named among world's top 10 museum influencers for 2025

17:29

Top calisthenics athletes showcase strength and skill in Tallinn

17:20

Observers say e-voting organization could be improved

16:59

Amendment caps managed forests at 70%, raises fines and streamlines logging

16:21

Estonia joins UN protocol to eliminate discrimination against women

16:02

Study: National-level management failures behind Estonia's teacher shortage

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.10

Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels

28.10

NATO allies shoot down unidentified drone over US barracks in Estonia

28.10

BBC film crew entered Saatse border zone without permission

28.10

Estonian firms say EU ban on Russian tourist trips will have little impact

08:46

National Library of Estonia picks giant cabbage sculpture as ode to books

28.10

Average monthly salaries at 2 state-owned companies exceed €5,000

12:30

Finnish shipyard ends Estonian firms' contracts over alleged Ukrainian worker exploitation

28.10

Estonian girls' long lost 2000s punk hits resurface in surprise release

27.10

Report: Estonia's economy is more knowledge-intensive, but Lithuania makes more money

28.10

Ex-Estonian international Mart Poom asks fans to keep quiet after 'angry neigbor' complains

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo