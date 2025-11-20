X!

Reform MP: Tallinn paid 'millions' to detained blogger and associates

News
Eerik-Niiles Kross.
Eerik-Niiles Kross. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The City of Tallinn paid sums in excess of €6 million to Oleg Bessedin, recently detained on suspicion of anti-Estonian activity, MP Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform) said.

The alleged payments were made from 2011 until recently; most of that time the Center Party was dominant in the city's government.

Bessedin was remanded in custody earlier this month. While sums of €800,000 were first mentioned last week by sitting Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE), Kross, deputy chair of the Riigikogu's anti-corruption committee, said the figure was nearly eight times that amount, including payments made to Bessedin's relatives, and including payments from Maardu municipality, next door to Tallinn and incorporating the port of Muuga.

The committee on Wednesday reviewed the sums paid in total to the accounts belonging to Bessedin and other individuals.

"It appears that the group of individuals we inquired about — all of them linked by the Internal Security Service or the media to Russian influencing activities — these legal entities and the individuals themselves have received more than six million euros from the city of Tallinn, in various forms since 2011," Kross said.

The committee had sent Tallinn and Maardu several information requests, asking for documentation concerning Bessedin and his associates from the last 15 years.

The committee's chair, however, stated that even the original figure quoted, €800,000, was inaccurate, as this was the sum total of money paid both to Bessedin's companies and those of his relatives.

Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"The originally cited figure of €800,000 is not actually correct. The amount is €275,000 over 15 years. It was visible that in certain city districts this volume was higher. Especially in the Lasnamäe district administration, where, for example, [fomer Center MP] Olga Ivanova ordered services from Bessedin for €38,000, [Current Center MP] Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski for €31,000, and [former Center Party deputy mayor] Vladimir Svet for nearly €12,000," Kovalenko-Kõlvart said.

The Internal Security Service (ISS) detained Bessedin on November 4. A day later the first-tier Harju County Court remanded him in custody for two months. The Prosecutor's Office suspects that at least since 2022 he has been acting in cooperation with individuals acting in the interests of Russian intelligence services and taking part in Russian information influence operations, including by repeatedly and intentionally distributing online content from sanctioned Russian media outlets, which is a violation of EU sanctions and considered a crime against the peace.

His activities are thought to date back around 20 years. Bessedin is a so-called gray passport-holder, meaning a person with no citizenship and so is neither a citizen of Estonia nor Russia. Bessedin's father, Aleksander, had recently been rehired by the City of Tallinn after losing his job during the restructuring of the Russian Cultural Center, Ossinovski said last week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:39

35 dogs rescued from appalling conditions at Rapla County 'puppy mill'

19:11

The Estonian gallerist selling art to the stars in New York City

18:38

Gallery: Christmas tree arrives at Narva's Town Hall Square

17:55

Gallery: Hollywood movie filmed in Estonia premieres in Tallinn

17:15

Heads of schools find preparatory education bill underbaked

16:41

University of Life Sciences institute head suspected of gross violation of tender rules

16:20

Estonia denies rumors it will take over Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine

16:06

Liisa Pakosta: The Istanbul Convention is not an ideological project

15:36

Estonia's new law raises legal working hours for 7 to 12-year-olds

14:52

Mark Lajal wins arduous Bergamo ATP tournament round one match

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

09:26

Tallinn-Tartu highway closed after truck falls off overpass Updated

19.11

Shoppers complain 'shrinkflation' is increasingly common in Estonia's supermarkets

17.11

Hollywood action movie filmed in Estonia hits theaters this week

19.11

Estonia returns €1.2 million in vehicle registration fees for cars sold abroad

18.11

Tartu–Riga express train expected to launch by mid-December

19.11

Estonian residence permit revoked for driver in Laagna tee fatal accident

19.11

Riigikogu passes flexible working hours amendements

12:46

Estonians have started to buy less food

18.11

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus retires at 22

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo