Prime minister: Isamaa chair about as straight as a Russian election

A social media post with Isamaa's name in the Cyrillic alphabet crossed no lines, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said.

Speaking to "Esimene stuudio" Wednesday, the prime minister said the Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu's word is about as straight up and legitimate as a Russian election.

To "Esimene stuudio" host Andres Kuusk's question whether the prime minister had crossed a line when he tagged the Center Party with a five-pointed star on social media, and spelled out the national-conservative Isamaa's name, but in the cyrillic script.

"I'd say that was making an ironic meme — no, I definitely didn't cross the line. I'm being ironic and plan to continue being so," he replied. "The outcome that, by choosing Reinsalu, you get Kõlvart — I think that's very appropriately framed."

The host then stated that the claim you cannot cooperate with the winning party, Center won more seats in the capital than any other party at the recent local election, doesn't hold up.

"I'm not making the claim that you cannot cooperate with a party that won the election. I'm stating — I'll admit, late on in the evening, hoping kids won't fall from the couch — that perhaps sometimes a politician's word could carry some weight. It turns out Urmas Reinsalu's word is as honest and straight as the Russian elections," was Michal's response.

The prime minister also noted a partner to Oleg Bessedin, recently detained on suspicion of activities counter to the Estonian state and being directed by the Kremlin, i.e. the Center Party, is now both elected to the Tallinn city council and will be deciding the capital's affairs, hand-in-hand with Isamaa.

"That says quite a lot about the sort of cadre that is on its way back to us," Michal said.

When pressed on this, Michal said: "I'm referring to the fact that Oleg Bessedin, as is known from the media, was a media partner of the Center Party in Tallinn during their time in power, and repeatedly produced various media clips and messages for them. The media has written about how he made different clips for both [Jana] Toom and [Mihhail] Kõlvart," Michal said.

The host reminded the prime minister that back in summer, after the Reform Party left the Tallinn coalition, ostensibly over the issue of kindergarten fees, the prime minister's party and Center almost started working together themselves.

"Well yes, but that cooperation doesn't exist," Michal answered.

When host Kuusk noted that the cooperation was essentially agreed upon even if it didn't come to fruition, Michal reiterated that it does not exist.

"The fact remains that this cooperation does not exist," said Michal. "That saga back then was also thrashed and torn apart by the media. I think I'm the only one who apologized for it. We certainly could've handled those things better," he added.

While Center-Isamaa talks are only at an initial stage, Michal said this would be a "chicken-moose formation (ie. a nonsensical one - ed.)" if it did enter office.

"If I had to choose a capital where the Center Party is still somewhat on the [subs] bench, I still would have recommended sticking to that line," he added, referring to an alternative four-party coalition with his party, Isamaa, the Social Democrats and the newly elected Parempoolsed.

"I'm not exactly a fan of [sitting mayor Jevgeni] Ossinovski, but I think the city government was oriented more toward progressiveness, the future, and various new solutions, not bringing back the old guard," he added.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Kuusk recalled a pre-election bet between Michal and "Ringvaade" host Marko Reikop on who would be in the Tallinn coalition, a bet which the prime minister lost.

"I lost the bet and the lemonade, but strategically, heading into the 2027 elections will now be much easier for the Reform Party and liberals," Michal noted.

Reform did perform poorly in the local elections last month, but this came as no surprise to Michal, he said, as polls were indicating it and the voters were sending the party a message.

Nonetheless the party still has "a foot in the door" in various municipalities up and down the country, including those where local electoral alliances, which saw great success at the polls, are predominant.

Back in Tallinn, Michal rejected claims Isamaa chairman Urmas Reinsalu had outplayed him in the capital.

"Reinsalu outplayed Isamaa voters," he said. "Whereas before the elections the impression was created that by choosing Isamaa you wouldn't get the Center Party, then it turned out that by choosing Isamaa you got the Center Party."

He added that he thinks Isamaa will provide spin in the media about rejecting a four-party reinbow coalition.

The rest of the interview dealt with the reasons for Reform's Tallinn boss Pärtel-Peeter Pere stepping down as a Tallinn deputy mayor during the summer, shortly before Reform left the coalition.

Michal denied that he had pressured Pere to work with the Center Party.

