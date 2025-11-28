US satellite company expanding its Kilingi-Nõmme station

U.S. satellite company Globalstar established its first Estonian ground station in Kilingi-Nõmme four years ago. The company has now decided to expand the facility by adding three more antennas to the existing three.

"This expansion is part of a broader global project in which we are adding 90 antennas across our ground stations worldwide. These antennas will support our third-generation satellites, which work together to strengthen our global communications network. The station in Estonia is one of four in Europe and together these four will provide full coverage for the continent," said Steve Sulev, Globalstar's director of ground infrastructure.

The antennas, housed inside domes, are used to transmit and receive data from satellites.

"They allow us to provide communication services in situations where traditional terrestrial networks may not be available — for example, during crises," Sulev explained.

The original antennas installed four years ago cost €3.5 million. The current investment totals €8 million. Both Sulev and Saarde Deputy Municipal Mayor Külli Karu believe the project will make the municipality more attractive to other potential foreign investors.

"This investment is extremely important for us because it signals trust in our region. We've done everything legally possible to be supportive and efficient in processing applications and it seems to be paying off. The additional investment shows that the first phase — the three antennas — proved to the investor that this is a viable and sensible location," said Karu.

According to Karu, the ground station will not create direct jobs for the municipality, but it will generate revenue through land-use fees. The expansion is expected to be completed by June next year.

