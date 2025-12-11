X!

Estonia gets a 'new' small island

News
Saarnaki laid.
Saarnaki laid. Source: (Hiiumaamudeliklubi/Wikimedia Commons)
News

An islet in western Estonia will be upgraded to the status of "small island" and granted additional funding after at least five people have been registered as living on the territory for a year.

Saarnaki laid, measuring 143 hectares, is located in the Väinameri, southeast of Hiiumaa. It is one of the largest of Hiiumaa's islets, up to 3.4 kilometers long and up to 0.7 kilometers wide.

Under the law, an islet is granted "small island" status when it has a permanent year-round population of at least five people. According to the population register, Saarnaki laid now meets this requirement.

The government plans to amend the law to add Saarnaki laid to the list of islands in the Small Islands with Permanent Population Act.

When an island is added to the list, local governments must include the development of a small island or group of islands in their development plans.  Starting in 2027, Hiiumaa Municipality will receive additional funding to provide services to residents. 

As of February 1, 2025, Estonia has 18 small islands. The combined population – including Saarnaki laid – is 1,846 as of December 1.

 In 2025, the government allocated €1 million in funding for its small islands.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

