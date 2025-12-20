X!

Explosion in trash can blasts Tallinn shopping mall

Members of the public being evacuated from the Ülemiste Keskus shopping mall in Tallinn after Saturday's explosion.
Members of the public being evacuated from the Ülemiste Keskus shopping mall in Tallinn after Saturday's explosion. Source: Pealtnägija video/Instagram/best_off_est
An explosion hit the Ülemiste Keskus shopping mall in Tallinn on Saturday, causing emergency services to evacuate the building.

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) told ERR one person was injured in the blast, and had been hospitalized as a result.

At 6:47 p.m., rescuers received a report that a "single, loud explosion" had been heard at the mall, south of central Tallinn and close to the airport. Eyewitnesses said the explosion occurred in a trash can in front of the Rimi supermarket, inside the mall.

Damaged waste bins following the explosion. Source: Facebook/Ruslan Vazhnyi

Rescue Board and PPA members remain on the scene, and shoppers, staff and other members of the public have been evacuated. Rescuers and bomb disposal experts are at work, while those evacuated have been sheltered in a heated bus, the board added.

Authorities are asking the public not to go to the mall or its surrounding area.

ISS spokesperson: Investigators are establishing the circumstances

Internal Security Service (ISS) spokesperson Marta Tuul told ERR an investigation into the incident is underway. "When it is possible to provide more information, this will certainly be done. We ask that investigators be given the space to do their work in establishing the circumstances, and that people follow safety instructions and keep a safe distance from the site of the explosion," Tuul said.

Social Democrats politician Andre Hanimägi was in the Ülemiste mall at the time of the blast, Postimees reported. "There was a loud bang. I had just stepped through the door of the nearby Apranga store with Teele and Johann. A couple of minutes earlier they had come from the Rimi side, right from there. There was no panic or anything like that, and it didn't sound like a gunshot, so at first I thought maybe something very heavy had fallen and echoed down the corridor. We moved on into the clothing store and I made a purchase. Only when coming out of the shop did we see special unit officers and visitors being moved away. Further away there was a person lying on the ground. As we reached the area near the parking lot, the evacuation alarms started," Hanimägi wrote on his social media account.

Delfi reported some shoppers who had parked in the mall's underground parking lot had been stuck there and unable to exit, for around half an hour after the incident. The mall's parking lot remains closed by the PPA and it is unclear when those whose cars are still parked inside will be able to access their vehicles.

This news is breaking and will be updated.

Editor: Valner Väino, Andrew Whyte

