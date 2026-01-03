Estonia remembers the fallen on 106th independence war armistice anniversary

Those who gave their lives for Estonia's freedom during the War of Independence were remembered on Saturday on the 106th anniversary of the armistice with Soviet Russia.

The armistice between the Republic of Estonia and Soviet Russia came into effect on January 3, 1920, at 10:30 a.m., ending 18 months of active combat.

A wreath-laying ceremony took place on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) in Tallinn on Saturday morning, and a nationwide minute of silence was observed in honor of all those who gave their lives for Estonia's freedom.

"Today, 106 years ago, the weapons fell silent between Estonia and Soviet Russia. A month later, on February 2, the Treaty of Tartu was signed, affirming Estonia's independence and territorial integrity," said Ministry of Defense Secretary General Kaimo Kuusk.

Kaimo Kuusk on the 106th anniversary of the end of the War of Independence January 3, 2025. Source: Rasmus Allik/ Estonian Defense Forces

"In the more than 100 years since, the world around us has changed in many ways. And yet, in many ways, it has not. The understanding remains: a homeland must be defended, from the very first meter," he said.

"Time has also failed to change the mindset of our eastern neighbor. Just as a century ago, our schoolboys stood with rifles to defend Estonia's freedom and future, today it is Ukrainians doing the same against that very same adversary."

He added: "Today we remember and thank the heroes who gave their lives for a free Estonia. Something that may seem distant and long ago was a sacrifice for our culture, language, and independence. We thank our allies who stood with us then and stand with us today. And I thank the whole of Estonian society, because victory in the War of Independence came through a collective effort. Just as today, our entire society contributes to our freedom."

Estonian victory

The wreaths laid on the 106th anniversary of the end of the War of Independence January 3, 2025. Source: Rasmus Allik/ Estonian Defense Forces

On December 31, 1919, the Republic of Estonia and Soviet Russia signed a ceasefire agreement that hostilities would end on the Estonian–Soviet Russian front on January 3, 1920, at 10:30 a.m.

The Treaty of Tartu, which established Estonia's eastern border, was signed a month later on February 2, 1920. Soviet Russia agreed to recognize the independence of the Republic of Estonia in perpetuity.

In the 1920s, the tradition of observing a moment of silence for the fallen Estonians and foreigners who fought in the War of Independence and gave their lives for Estonia's freedom on January 3 at 10:30 a.m. was started.

On the Estonian side, approximately 75,000 fighters took part in the War of Independence alongside allied troops and volunteers.

Including victims of terror, prisoners of war, and those who died by other means, Estonia's total human losses in the War of Independence are estimated at over 6,000 people.

Freedom is never given — it must be defended

The 106th anniversary of the end of the War of Independence. Source: Rasmus Allik/ Estonian Defense Forces

On Saturday, Estonia's politicians also marked the anniversary.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said: "106 years ago today, the guns fell silent between Estonia and Russia. Estonia won the War of Independence."

He also connected the victory with Ukraine's fight today.

"Today, we honor the heroes who paid the highest price for Estonia's future. Freedom is never given — it must be defended, with belief in ourselves and strong allies. That is why we support Ukraine in achieving a just and lasting peace and work to strengthen Europe's security," he continued.

106 years ago today, the guns fell silent between Estonia and Russia. Estonia won the War of Independence.



Today, we honor the heroes who paid the highest price for Estonia's future.



Freedom is never given — it must be defended, with belief in ourselves and strong allies. That… pic.twitter.com/Y8IP6WVcy8 — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) January 3, 2026

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tshakna (Eesti 200) said: "At great cost, Estonia secured its survival as a nation. Today, we honour all those who gave their lives for the freedom of our country during Estonia's War of Independence."

106 years ago today, the armistice between Estonia and Soviet Russia came into effect.



At great cost, Estonia secured its survival as a nation.



Today, we honour all those who gave their lives for the freedom of our country during Estonia's War of Independence. pic.twitter.com/bGYvrNvMHf — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) January 3, 2026

Narva parade

Over 350 uniformed personnel and allies from the United Kingdom, the United States, and France took part in a military formation and weapons display at Peetri Square in Narva on Saturday.

Among the equipment on display were Challenger and Abrams battle tanks, the K9 self-propelled howitzer, the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle, as well as vehicles and gear from the Defense League, the Rescue Board, and the police.

From 2:00 to 2:30 p.m., a parade will take place along the city's Tallinna maantee.

The 1st Infantry Brigade, the Defense League's Northeastern Territorial Defense District, and the Police and Border Guard Board took part in the formation.

Peetri Square is located next to the border crossing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!