Water prices rise by 20% in Tartu and surrounding municipalities

A drain pipe in Tartu.
A drain pipe in Tartu. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
The price of water and wastewater services will increase by around 20 percent starting in February in the city of Tartu and in Tartu, Luunja, and Kambja municipalities.

Starting in February, the water price including VAT will rise to over €1.30 per cubic meter, and the price for wastewater removal and treatment will range from €1.80 to €3.50 per cubic meter, depending on the pollution group.

For a household, this means a monthly price increase of about €3.50.

Currently, residents of Tartu pay just over €1 per cubic meter of water, including VAT, and €1.50 per cubic meter of wastewater.

The Competition Authority approved the new prices in mid-December.

Tartu Veevärk CEO Toomas Kapp said: "It stems from the overall rapid rise in prices, the growing costs resulting from new requirements, and also the increasing obligations placed on providers of vital services to ensure uninterrupted service and guaranteed resilience."

"The other side of it is that we are continuing to develop our services, improve quality, and maintain it — this applies to water supply, sewage, and in some areas, stormwater. These expenses are necessary to keep everything running in the long term," he added.

Kapp said the new requirements stem from various rule changes.

"One is the Urban Drinking Water Directive. We have to conduct various risk assessments, replace materials. And the other part of it is the new Urban Wastewater Directive," he explained. "We have to be ready and able to provide services even during power outages or other emergencies. All of this requires different kinds of investment."

Tartu Veevärk has planned €8 million for pipeline renovation and construction in 2026. Nearly €4 million is planned for improving drinking water quality, securing additional resources, and enhancing wastewater treatment.

Editor: Helen Wright

