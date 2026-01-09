Danish royal couple to make official visit to Estonia this January

King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark will make an official visit to Estonia at the end of January.

At the invitation of Estonian President Alar Karis, the Danish royal couple will make a state visit to Estonia on January 27-28. According to a press release by the President's Office, the visit will focus cooperation between Estonia and Denmark in relation to regional security and defense, based on the strong historical ties between the two countries.

Strengthening cyber defense, the situation in Ukraine including ensuring comprehensive support for Kyiv will all be on the agenda.

With Estonia chairing the Nordic-Baltic (NB8) cooperation in 2026, taking over the role from Denmark, possibilities for deepening defense, digital, economic and cultural cooperation in the region, will also be discussed.

The state visit by the Danish royal couple confirms the close and long-standing friendship between Estonia and Denmark, based not only on geographical proximity but also on a sstrong sense of shared values, close regional interaction, and cooperation within NATO, the European Union and the United Nations.

The President's Office also recalled that at no point did Denmark recognize the annexation of the Baltic states by the Soviet Union and was one of the first countries to restore diplomatic relations with Estonia upon its re-independence in August 1991.

Denmark's support was also invaluable when Estonia joined NATO and the European Union. At that time, Denmark was also one of the main and most active supporters and promoters of the Baltic defense projects (BALTPAT, BALTRON, BALTNET, BALDEFCOL).

The royal couple will be accompanied on their visit by Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

King Frederik X last visited Estonia as Crown Prince in 2018. The mother of the current king, Margrethe II, visited Estonia in 2019. That visit took place on the occasion of 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia and the 800th anniversary of the Danish flag, Dannebrog.

---

