Households at risk of flooding in Põltsamaa due to ice-clogged river

Two households are at risk of flooding after a river has burst its banks due to wintry conditions in Põltsamaa, central Estonia. The rescue service has erected barriers to help stop the flow.

On Thursday, residents in the Ranna tänav area alerted the municipal government after the water began slowly seeping into the yard.

"The response was very quick. We were really glad that contact was made right away, it was explained to us that they are on it, they are monitoring and watching. Things have actually progressed very quickly now, day by day. The water level is now really high," said Ranna tänav resident Pille-Riin Meikop.

Põltsamaa municipal mayor Taavi Aas said described the situation as "relatively stable."

"The water has risen a little, but not much anymore. We have been able to begin preparations for cleanup work to open up the river a bit more where we can get access," he said.

"In reality, there is only one spot left where it is still possible to access and remove the ice. We are trying to start gradually lowering the water level," the mayor added.

Aas said similar flooding has occurred in Põltsamaa before, but it is usually been linked to the spring thaw.

"How a situation like this has now developed is very hard to say. I know that older residents have said that something like this was seen about 40 years ago," he said.

